TOWIE’s Amy Childs gushes over ‘baby bubble’ with sweet video

Amy Childs has been gushing over her twins!

The Only Way Is Essex star gave birth to twins on April 6, alongside her boyfriend Billy Delbosq.

Joining five-year-old daughter Polly and four-year-old son Ritchie, Amy is now a mum to a beautiful baby boy and baby girl.The new parents have yet to announce the names of their newborns.

Now that she is a few days into twin life, the 32-year-old has been sharing how she has been feeling after giving birth.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Amy chose to open up to her 810K followers about her blissful time.

“I’m just in this complete baby bubble. Honestly, the twins are just absolutely perfect,” Amy gushed at the beginning of her video.

The reality star then went on to detail how her sleeping pattern has been affected so far. “I’ve had a couple of nights where I think I’ve had an hour’s sleep. The night before, I think it was two hours’ sleep I had, but honestly, you just look at their faces and you’re like, ‘It’s all just so worth it,’” she admitted.

Credit: Amy Childs Instagram

Amy then went on to add that the babies are doing well. “The twins are fine, they’re sleeping a lot – up in the nighttime but sleeping through the day,” she noted.

Lastly, Amy revealed that herself and Billy have been capturing every moment. “Me and Bill are taking loads of videos and pictures, we can’t stop kissing them. It’s just so surreal and such an amazing feeling. I feel like I’m on cloud nine," she beamed.

Before she got candid on her stories, Amy’s fanbase was treated to a heartwarming video of the twins holding hands as they dozed.

“How did we get so bloody lucky,” Amy exclaimed in the caption of her post. @billydelbosq8 if this video doesn’t make you cry I don’t know what will,” she teased the new dad.

“Omg Amy this is so so wonderful, beautiful beautiful,” replied fellow TOWIE star Jess Wright.

“Holding hands, now I’m in tears,” added former Love Island contestant Shaughna Phillips, who welcomed her first child earlier this month.

Congratulations to Amy on her adorable newborns!