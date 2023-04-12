SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

TOWIE’s Amy Childs gushes over ‘baby bubble’ with sweet video

by

Amy Childs has been gushing over her twins!

The Only Way Is Essex star gave birth to twins on April 6, alongside her boyfriend Billy Delbosq. 

Joining five-year-old daughter Polly and four-year-old son Ritchie, Amy is now a mum to a beautiful baby boy and baby girl.The new parents have yet to announce the names of their newborns.

Now that she is a few days into twin life, the 32-year-old has been sharing how she has been feeling after giving birth. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amy Childs (@amychilds1990)

Taking to her Instagram stories, Amy chose to open up to her 810K followers about her blissful time.

“I’m just in this complete baby bubble. Honestly, the twins are just absolutely perfect,” Amy gushed at the beginning of her video. 

The reality star then went on to detail how her sleeping pattern has been affected so far. “I’ve had a couple of nights where I think I’ve had an hour’s sleep. The night before, I think it was two hours’ sleep I had, but honestly, you just look at their faces and you’re like, ‘It’s all just so worth it,’” she admitted.

Credit: Amy Childs Instagram

Amy then went on to add that the babies are doing well. “The twins are fine, they’re sleeping a lot – up in the nighttime but sleeping through the day,” she noted.

Lastly, Amy revealed that herself and Billy have been capturing every moment. “Me and Bill are taking loads of videos and pictures, we can’t stop kissing them. It’s just so surreal and such an amazing feeling. I feel like I’m on cloud nine," she beamed.

Before she got candid on her stories, Amy’s fanbase was treated to a heartwarming video of the twins holding hands as they dozed.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amy Childs (@amychilds1990)

“How did we get so bloody lucky,” Amy exclaimed in the caption of her post. @billydelbosq8 if this video doesn’t make you cry I don’t know what will,” she teased the new dad.

“Omg Amy this is so so wonderful, beautiful beautiful,” replied fellow TOWIE star Jess Wright.

“Holding hands, now I’m in tears,” added former Love Island contestant Shaughna Phillips, who welcomed her first child earlier this month.

Congratulations to Amy on her adorable newborns!

Trending
Well hello there!
Help us help you by allowing us and our partners to remember your device in cookies to serve you personalized content and ads.

We're on a mission to help our mums and their families thrive by informing, connecting and entertaining.

Join us in our mission by consenting to the use of cookies and IP address recognition by us and our partners to serve you content (including ads) best suited to your interests, both here and around the web.

We promise never to share any other information that may be deemed personal unless you explicitly tell us it's ok.

If you want more info, see our privacy policy.