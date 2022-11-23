TOWIE’s Amy Childs excitedly announces genders of twins

Huge congratulations are in order for Amy Childs and her partner Billy Debosq as they have announced the gender of their twins.

The former The Only Way is Essex star shared a touching video to reveal that they are expecting a boy and a girl.

Sharing the video which is set to a remix of Jaymes Young's Happiest Year, of her and Billy to her 777K Instagram followers, Childs wrote, “And the genders are…#genderreveal”.

The sweet clip starts with photos of the twins' baby scans and then pans to the couple posing by giant cream balloons that read ‘Boy or Girl’, before they sit down together to guess the genders.

Amy seems convinced that she is having two boys and says that it would be ‘hard work’ but reveals her ‘dream’ would be to have two girls. Her partner lovingly added, “Two girls, two boys or whatever it may be, it’s going to be amazing”.

They then took it in turns to pop a balloon each, with Billy’s balloon releasing blue confetti and Amy’s showing pink.

The former reality TV star’s comments were flooded with congratulatory messages from pals and fans.

Frankie Essex, who also starred in TOWIE and has twins- a boy and a girl, was among the first people to comment writing, “Pink and Blue omg I’m so excited. Perfect family now”.

TOWIE’s Lauren Goodger penned, “Ahh so wonderful, one of each, just perfect”, while Harry Derbidge said, “I knew it. Can’t wait for them both to be here. So happy for you both! One happy uncle xx”.

“Omggggg I’m so buzzing for you both! The best xxxx”, wrote Love Island runner-up Olivia Bowen. Another former Love Islander, Shaughna Phillips added, “The best news ever, congratulations darling!!!”.

The 32-year-old is already mum to five-year-old Polly and four-year-old Ritchie, while Billy is becoming a first-time dad. Many congratulations to the happy couple!