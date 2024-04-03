TOWIE’s Amy Childs celebrates Harry Derbidge’s milestone birthday
Harry Derbidge is celebrating a milestone birthday!
The Only Way Is Essex star is marking his 30th birthday today (April 3).
In honour of the special occasion, his cousin and TOWIE co-star Amy Childs has shared an adorable tribute to him.
Earlier today, Amy took to Instagram to post a heartwarming video montage of moments she has shared with Harry.
The sweet clips include the pair going on holiday together, as well as footage of Harry bonding with Amy’s children – Polly (6), Ritchie (5), and twins Billy and Millie, who will be turning one on April 6.
“Well he is only bloody 30! I have been so excited for this day …,” Amy teased at the beginning of her caption.
“My @mrharryderbidge what can I say, you Harry are my best friend, my cousin, my EVERYTHING!! Not a day goes by where we don’t talk, usually on the phone 5 times a day sometimes not saying a word,” the 33-year-old joked.
Reflecting on moments from their younger years, Amy penned: “The time where we wore prom outfits to a christening, everyone looking at us.. the times when we was younger hanging outside KFC thinking we was really cool.”
“Harry I would be here all day talking about our memories!! Polly Ritchie Billy and Milly love you so much, the best uncle to the children … you are my best friend and I love you so much,” the reality star gushed.
Amy concluded her heartfelt tribute by writing: “Happy birthday H, can’t wait to celebrate with you today!! xxx”.
Following Amy’s birthday message, Harry showed his appreciation in the comments section by replying: “I’m finally in the 30 club, love you always! Love you lots! Best friend and cousin”.
Many of Amy’s 1.1M followers have also expressed their own well-wishes, with one commenting: “Happy 30th Harry have a good one.”
“Beautiful memories happy 30th Harry,” another added.