TOWIE’s Amy Childs breaks silence on engagement rumours

Amy Childs has addressed rumours that she is engaged to her boyfriend Billy Delbosq amid sparking speculation amongst fans when recently talking about “exciting news”.

The Only Way is Esssx star took to Instagram to share a gorgeous snap of the couple at the lavish baby shower they threw for their twins when Amy revealed, “Feeling very overwhelmed and emotional today. Me and @billydelbosq8 have some very exciting news coming soon. I am so excited to tell you…”.

After many fans excitedly guessed that Billy had proposed at the baby shower, Amy took to her Instagram Stories to set the record straight.

The 32-year-old explained, “Everyone messaging me what our exciting news is, I’m sure we can share with you in the next few days and no I’m not engaged yet”, before adding laughing emojis.

Since Amy has now confirmed that the pair aren’t engaged, we wonder what the exciting news could be!

Childs also spoke about her baby shower and shared details and pictures from the momentous day.

Credit: Amy Childs Instagram

She wore a beautiful long-sleeved blue dress that hugged her blossoming baby bump, while Billy looked dapper in a brown suit and white turtle-neck jumper.

“What a beautiful day yesterday I had celebrating my baby shower, woke up feeling the happiest girl in the world this morning”.

“All of my family and friends there, my TOWIE family for making it so special, the team for making it Essex's biggest baby shower”, Amy added.

Credit: Amy Childs Instagram

The reality TV star’s baby shower looked absolutely gorgeous with two cakes, an elaborate table of pink and blue food, giant teddy bears, lights that spelled out ‘Twins’, pink and blue balloon displays and large prints of Amy’s pregnancy photoshoot.

Amy announced she was expecting twins back in October and revealed that she was having one boy and one girl in November with a sweet video where she and Billy popped balloons that released pink and blue confetti.

Amy is already mum to five-year-old Polly and four-year-old Ritchie, while Billy is becoming a first-time dad.