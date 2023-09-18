TOWIE stars thrilled as Clelia Theodorou gives birth to baby girl

Clelia Theodorou is now a mum!

Congratulations are in order for former The Only Way is Essex star Clelia and her boyfriend Tommy Cole as they have welcomed their first child together.

Their little one's arrival comes just months after Clelia was involved in a car crash that tragically claimed her mum’s life.

Now, after sharing the news of the birth of her ‘miracle baby’, floods of supportive and congratulatory messages from Clelia’s former TOWIE co-stars were sent to her and Tommy online.

The new parents took to Instagram to announce their baby girl’s birth in a joint post and to reveal that her unique name is Cielo Elizabeth Cole.

Sharing an adorable photo of themselves cradling their bundle of joy at the hospital, Tommy wrote the moving caption that details their daughter’s arrival.

He wrote, “The moment we were desperately waiting for came 2 weeks and 2 days early on September 16th 2023 at 6.53pm and we couldn’t be happier”.

“Mummy and Daddy’s little miracle, Cielo Elizabeth Cole decided enough was enough and she was ready to meet us!”.

He closed off by adding, “The respect I have for @cleliatheodorou is immense. She managed to deliver her naturally with just gas and air in just a few hours. A real life superwoman. Both Mum & Baby are doing so well”.

Floods of congratulatory messages came in from fans and former TOWIE co-stars alike.

Nicole Bass penned, “Dream team, I’m so proud of you all. Welcome to the world our beautiful Cielo I can’t wait to meet you, love you so much already”.

“So proud of you! Congratulations to you both I cannot wait for cuddles, love you so much already little one”, commented Chloe Ross.

Frankie Essex added, “Congratulations she’s an absolute dream”.

Clelia has been recovering from breaking both of her legs and feet after being in a car crash that occurred back in May.

When speaking about the pain of her mum’s death following the devastating crash, she explained, “At the end of May myself and my Mum were unfortunately involved in an accident, we both suffered terrible injuries”.

“I am continuing to heal from mine after weeks in hospital but it's with the biggest regret to say that my beautiful Mum couldn't heal from hers”.

Theodorou went on to say, “The person I never, ever wanted to say goodbye to. Who loved me unconditionally, the pure definition of a mother's love”.