Pregnant TOWIE star Clelia Theodorou reveals she’s broken her legs

Clelia Theodorou has shared a devastating health update as she prepares to welcome her first child into the world.

The former The Only Way is Essex star has revealed she’s broken both of her legs and feet after she was involved in a car crash back in May.

The crash resulted in Clelia having to spend weeks in hospital with ‘terrible injuries’, and tragically claimed the life of her mum.

Now, as she reaches 35 weeks of pregnancy, the 28-year-old has shared an update on her recovery after having had multiple operations.

Posting photos of herself in a hospital bed and another of herself in a wheelchair to her 196K Instagram followers, Clelia, who announced her pregnancy back in March, opened up about her new reality.

She captioned the post, “My reality – 35 weeks pregnant, two broken legs and two broken feet. Broke more bones than I even knew you had in your feet and I’ll forever be setting off metal detectors at airports”.

“Three surgeries later, the healing process is going well. It’s a long, slow process but I’m getting there”.

“I still have another surgery to get through and there have been hard some pushbacks, unforeseen delays and a lot of pain along the way but the main thing is our little baby is battling through it with me, keeping me going each day, making me more determined and giving me so much strength, more than I ever I thought I would have in a situation as difficult as this”.

Theodorou went on to admit, “It would be a dream to be standing, up on my feet before our bundle of joy arrives but I just have to take each day as it comes”.

“Having never broke a bone in my body or experienced anything even close to the pain and discomfort I’ve been through, I’m truly proud of myself and my body for how far I’ve come since that day, the worst day of my life”.

Clelia then thanked her partner Tommy, for his support during her healing process.

“@tommy.cole has not only been the most supportive, loving and understanding partner but he’s also had to turn into being my full time carer and I couldn’t get through a single day without him. I can’t thank you enough my love @tommy.cole for your unconditional care & love”.

Many fans and former TOWIE stars rushed to the comments to share supportive messages for Clelia.

Georgia Kousoulou penned, “Oh you strong beautiful girl, this baby has been sent down to you”.

“Sending you love darling. Your little baby is giving you so much strength”, wrote Ferne McCann.

Jess Wright commented, “Bless you darling sending you so much love”.

When sharing the news of her mum’s heartbreaking death following the car crash, Clelia said, “At the end of May myself and my Mum were unfortunately involved in an accident, we both suffered terrible injuries”.

“I am continuing to heal from mine after weeks in hospital but it's with the biggest regret to say that my beautiful Mum couldn't heal from hers”.

She went on to say, “The person I never, ever wanted to say goodbye to. Who loved me unconditionally, the pure definition of a mother's love”.

“This pain is paralysing this loss we are suffering is beyond a feeling to even try to describe”.