TOWIE stars react to Billie Faiers revealing arrival of baby no.3

The stars of The Only Way is Essex have been sharing their delight on social media since Billie Faiers announced the birth of her third child- a baby girl- over the weekend.

Billie shared the exciting news on Instagram yesterday evening by posting an adorable snap of her in a hospital bed cuddling her bundle of joy with her husband Greg Shepherd looking lovingly at their new baby girl.

She captioned the post, “Welcome to the world our beautiful baby girl. 02~12~22. We are so in love with our precious little darling”.

Former co-stars of Billie’s from Essex’s most famous reality TV show rushed to the comments to congratulate her on her new arrival and share how excited they were for her and her now family-of-five.

Lauren Pope wrote, “Huge congratulations to you all”, while Georgia Kousoulou said, “Awww congratulations to you all”.

“Awwwww, congratulations to you all”, echoed Kate Ferdinand. Jess Wright penned, “Aww congratulations darling so so special”.

Frankie Essex added, “Congratulations billie Greg and family she is beautiful”.

Billie’s younger sister Sam, who also starred alongside her in TOWIE, wrote a sweet message to her new niece.

“My beautiful baby niece. Auntie loves you so much princess. Welcome to the world. You won’t believe how loved you are already. Our little darling. And well done mummy and daddy, such a beautiful experience thank you for letting me be a part of it xxx”.

Billie announced that she and Greg were expecting their third child in June of this year by posting a family shot of them at the beach with her blossoming baby bump on display.

Billie and Greg tied the knot in March 2019 in the Maldives surrounded by close friends and family. The two already share eight-year-old Nelly and five-year-old Arthur together.

Congratulations to the pair on the birth of their baby girl. While Billie and Greg are yet to share their newborn's name with the world, we can't wait to see which moniker they choose.