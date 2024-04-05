TOWIE stars congratulate Megan McKenna as she reveals pregnancy

Many famous faces have been congratulating Megan McKenna, as she has announced her pregnancy with her first child!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex has confirmed that she is expecting a baby with her fiancé, footballer Oliver Burke.

Megan took to social media last night to reveal the wonderful news. On her Instagram page, the 31-year-old uploaded a heartwarming montage of moments from her pregnancy so far.

The footage includes clips of the couple seeing Megan’s positive pregnancy test, attending their first baby scan, and showcasing their sonogram snaps to the camera.

“A little bit of you & a little bit of me… now we’re a family,” Megan wrote in the caption of her video.

Following her announcement, many of Megan’s fellow stars have since been congratulating her on her baby joy, including several of her TOWIE alumni.

“Congratulations Megan xxx,” commented Amy Childs, who welcomed twins Billy and Millie in April of last year.

“Aww this is lovely, congratulations,” penned Georgia Kousoulou.

“Huge congratulations to you both darling,” added Billie Faiers.

Megan and Oliver’s baby news comes just 10 months after the expectant parents announced their engagement.

It is unclear when the pair first began their whirlwind romance, but they initially went public with their relationship in March of last year.

Then, on June 14, Megan delighted TOWIE fans when she unveiled her engagement to the world. Oliver chose to propose during their holiday to Montenegro. The Birmingham City player organised a romantic beach dinner for the occasion, with the words ‘Marry Me’ spelled out in light-up letters.

“YES YES YES a thousand times YES. You have opened up a world I never thought was possible,” the reality star gushed at the time.

“I love you Oliver Burke… here’s to forever my future husband,” Megan added.