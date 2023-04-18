TOWIE star Sam Faiers falls victim to ‘scam’ on holiday

Sam Faiers has revealed she has fallen victim to a scam while on a family holiday in Dubai.

The former The Only Way is Essex star is currently soaking up the sun with her partner Paul Knightley and their three children, Paul, Rosie and Edward, but is now asking fans for advice after revealing she was allegedly scammed.

Sam explained that she had an issue with her accommodation in Dubai and believes she was scammed by the host of a rental property she found on the popular site, Airbnb.

Sharing details of why she believes she was scammed, Sam took to her Instagram Stories to explain the situation to her 2.5M followers.

The 31-year-old penned, “Hey, please can someone share a direct @airbnb contact with me? I have a scam case but I'm getting no response from anyone”.

“I booked a villa with a 'Superhost' with many 5 star reviews, they had been a member for more than 10 years, and I followed all the steps via the @airbnb platform”.

Faiers closed off by adding, “I don't like to post about things like this on here but it's my last resort. ps be very careful if you via this website… I thought it was one of the trusted ones. But clearly not”.

The family-of-five headed to Dubai before Easter and the reality TV star has been keeping fans up to date with their trip on social media by posting snaps by the pool, at the beach and enjoying family time in the sun together.

Credit: Instagram

Samantha and her partner Paul are proud parents to seven-year-old Paul, five-year-old Rosie, and Edward, whom they welcomed into the world in May of last year.

The mum-of-three posted a snap of baby Edward and her at their accommodation in Dubai and revealed how she can’t believe her tot is almost one already.

She captioned the post, “Mummy’s boy. I love you Edward. My baby is 1 next month”, followed by an emotional-face emoji.