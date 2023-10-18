TOWIE star Clelia Theodorou celebrates one month with daughter

Clelia Theodorou is celebrating her newborn daughter.

The former The Only Way is Essex star welcomed her baby girl, Cielo, into the world last month with her boyfriend Tommy Cole.

A month after giving birth, Clelia has been reflecting on her labour by posting a sweet tribute to her tot as well as her loved ones who supported her on the day her daughter arrived.

Clelia took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video from the day Cielo made her way into the world to her 224K followers.

The emotional footage, set to Shania Twain’s From This Moment On, shows Clelia being lifted into a birthing pool before there’s a snapshot of the new mum holding her bundle of joy.

The rest of the video shows what the past month has looked like for the family of three, with a newborn photoshoot and lots of cuddles.

The mum-of-one captioned the sweet post, “1 month baby girl. So thankful for my incredible midwife @lenwags05 and @lotus_team_ @msehospitals @sunflowerteam_meht for all the care and support during pregnancy, birth & after. Thank you so much”.

“Helen @lenwags05 did everything she could to ensure I had the best possible experience and made a very difficult situation feel normal (as normal as childbirth can be! Lol) putting us at such ease. Thank you Helen, you’re absolutely amazing and so important to us!”.

She continued, “My wonderful mother in law @shazzacolehairgirlie we couldn’t have gotten through this day without you”.

“Words will never describe the pain of not having my Mum with me but I know in my heart she would be so grateful for you and what you’ve done for me these past months without her. Always going above and beyond”.

Theodorou went on to say, “Of course my @tommy.cole your caring for us both now. I don’t know how you do it all but you do, and you continue to amaze me every day. Cielo is so so lucky to have you as her Dad & I’m sure she knows it already!”.

“Watching you this last month has been incredible. My best friend, my partner, I love you so much”.

Many of Clelia’s fans and former TOWIE stars headed to the comments to share supportive messages with her.

Nicole Bass wrote, “Such a beautiful video, forever proud of you”.

“No me crying again, this is so special xxxx”, penned Chloe Ross. Amy Childs added, “You are incredible xxx”.

Just four months before her daughter’s birth, Clelia was involved in a car crash with her mum. The collision left the reality star with two broken legs, and tragically claimed her mum’s life.