TOWIE star Chloe Brockett announces shock departure from show

The Only Way is Essex fans have been left stunned after a major star of the show has announced her departure.

Chloe Brockett, who joined the cast of the programme back in 2019, has revealed she’s decided to take a ‘step back’ from the ITVBe show.

The 23-year-old confirmed the news of her departure in a statement shared to social media after starring in the series for the past five years.

Chloe took to her Instagram Stories earlier today to reveal the news to her 412K followers.

“I have made the decision to take a step back from towie”, she began before adding, “it's been in my life since I was 18 and I feel like it's best for me at this point in my life to step away”.

“I'm forever grateful to Towie for giving me the platform they have. Love you all”, Chloe added with a red heart emoji.

Brockett later teased to her Stories that she is ‘excited’ for an upcoming project.

Posting a selfie to her social media followers, she admitted, “Excited for what’s coming”.

Chloe made her TOWIE debut back in 2019, alongside her mum Clare who decided to leave the reality show in 2022.

Credit: Chloe Brockett Instagram

This is not the end of Chloe’s reality TV show career though as she is set to appear on MTV’s Celebrity Ex on the Beach, which will air in March.

Other famous faces that will join Chloe on the dating show includes TOWIE’s Yazmin Oukhellou, Too Hot to Handle star Chloe Veitch and Love Island winner Finley Tapp.

As well as appearing on The Only Way is Essex, Chloe has starred in Celebs Go Dating, Eating With My Ex and Dinner Date.