TOWIE star Amy Childs unveils glamorous pregnancy photoshoot

Amy Childs’ bump is growing!

The former star of The Only Way Is Essex is currently expecting twins, a boy and a girl, with her boyfriend Billy Delbosq.

To celebrate her incoming arrivals, the mum-of-two has shared a magnificent pregnancy photoshoot.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 32-year-old revealed three stunning bare snaps from the photoshoot, with all of them accentuating her growing bump. Amy also captioned each image with a simple heart.

Since sharing the breathtaking photos, Amy has received a ton of glowing compliments from both her family and her fellow The Only Way Is Essex co-stars.

“my favourite picture”, commented her partner Billy, referring to a portrait of Amy posing upright with a loose, flowing dress billowing behind her.

“Beautiful,” replied Yazmin Oukhellou, with the addition of a red heart emoji.

“Amazing!”, wrote Harry Derbidge.

“Beautiful,” agreed Georgia Kousoulou.

Amy and Billy surprised their fans in October of last year when they announced that they are expecting twins.

“THE NEWS IS FINALLY OUT” When 4 become 6!!”, the couple exclaimed on social media at the time. “We’re both over the moon to announce we’re having.. ‘NOT 1… BUT 2’… WE’RE HAVING TWINS!!”

“Our family is so complete and we’re so excited for the next chapter,” Amy and Billy added.

Then, the couple received even further congratulations almost a month later, when they revealed with popping balloons that they would be having a baby boy and a baby girl.

Amy and Billy have been together since July 2021. Amy is already a mother to two children – five-year-old daughter Polly and four-year-old son Ritchie – from two previous relationships.

We couldn’t be more excited for the happy couple, and Amy looks stunning in her new photoshoot!