TOWIE fans react as Lauren Goodger returns to filming after 8 years

Lauren Goodger is coming back to TOWIE!

The reality star became a fan favourite back in 2010, when she made her first appearance on ITV hit The Only Way Is Essex. Featuring as part of the original lineup, Lauren took part in the show for six series, before her departure in 2012.

TOWIE viewers were briefly reunited with Lauren in 2015 and 2016, when she made several guest appearances. Now, eight years later, Lauren has confirmed that filming has begun for her next appearance.

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 37-year-old posted a snap of herself out for lunch with castmates Amy Childs and Junaid Ahmed.

“The rumours are true! LG is back baby,” Lauren teased in her caption.

Many TOWIE fans have since been taking to Lauren’s comments section to express their delight at her return.

“Yes one of the originals back,” one viewer replied.

“Didn't recognise you, you look great,” another commented.

“This is such good news!!” a third fan exclaimed.

Since she was last on our screens, Lauren became a mum for the first time with the birth of her daughter Larose, who turned two last July.

Tragically, in July 2022, the star suffered a devastating baby loss when her daughter Lorena passed away shortly after birth, due to complications with the umbilical cord.

Lauren’s return to TOWIE was initially hinted at last December, as she spilled some details in an interview with OK!.

“I'm hoping to go back in February. [I’ll] meet up with Amy Childs and go for lunch with the kids! [Being a parent] is the most amazing and rewarding job in the world. I feel alive. I don’t care about anything else,” she explained.

Gushing over her daughter, Lauren detailed further: “I am absolutely obsessed with her. She’s beautiful. When she wakes up in the morning, even if it’s 5am, I’m like, 'Baby, kiss Mummy,' and she kisses me. She’s so affectionate and clever.”