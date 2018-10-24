Touching tribute: Kate wears Princess Diana’s favourite tiara

Kate Middleton chose a special tiara to wear to the banquet with the Dutch royals

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands invited the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to The Netherlands State Banquet.

The event was held at the lavish ballroom in the Buckingham Palace and many well-known guests were in attendance, including Prime Minister Theresa May.

As usual, Kate looked stunning in her classic choice of an Alexander McQueen gown, pastel blue with a mermaid cut.

But it was her jewellery that was the talk of the evening.

She wore the Lover’s Knot tiara, a favourite of Princess Diana’s, atop a sophisticated swept up hairstyle with the late princess’ matching earrings as well.

The tiara is over a century old and was often the Princess of Wales go-to choice at royal events.

According to The Court Jeweller, the tiara was originally commissioned by Queen Mary, who had to give up one of her own tiara’s for its making.

Diana inherited the former queen’s love of the piece, who wore it during Queen Victoria’s coronation.

The Duchess of Cambridge in a diamond tiara that belonged to Princess Diana, at Buckingham Palace for a state dinner with Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander See more here: https://t.co/YSrvIeTFwW#DuchessofCambridge #Tiara #PrincessDiana pic.twitter.com/I1hZduVL2X — PA Images (@PAImages) October 24, 2018

When Queen Mary died in 1953, she passed on the tiara to Queen Elizabeth II, who then passed it on to her daughter-in-law Princess Diana.

Clearly, the Lover’s Knot tiara holds much sentimental value for Kate and she was honoured to adorn it at the royal banquet.

It is sweet to see the Duchess of Cambridge carrying on her late mother-in-law's legacy and making this small tribute in her honour.