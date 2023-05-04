Top stylist Corina Gaffey shares the must-buy fashion items for Summer

Jervis Shopping Centre, located in the heart of Dublin 1, is ready to head into the long lazy hazy days of spring/summer. A recent Jervis Shopping Centre fashion shoot which took place at Hyde in Dublin, showcases some of the trends and favourite looks that are now available in stores across two floors.

Top stylist Corina Gaffey has picked some of the great options available to buy across The Jervis Shopping Centre to ensure your SS23 Fashion is on point.

Diana wears : Earrings €29.95, Dansran; Tank top €8.99, rhinestone mesh dress €35.99,

both Stradivarius; jeans €54.99, Diesel; Pink metallic box bag €22.99,

platform heels €46.99, both New Look.

Lee wears : Shirt €89.95, t-shirt €19.95 and jeans €59.95, all Raidar; Trainers €110, JD Sports;

Marwa wears : Blazer €64.99, New Look; Tank top €7.99, Stradivarius; Rhinestone jeans €49.99,

rhinestone bag €39.99, both Bershka; Pink bow heels €35.99, Stradivarius.



Whether it’s womenswear or menswear, tailoring is a big focus, with denim getting a special look in the form of sleek suiting, whilst an oversized blazer works perfectly over jeans for an evening out.

Diana Wears: Biker jacket, €59.99, Safura. Dress, €46.99, New Look.

Cowboy boots €65.99, Stradivarius.



Team with jewel toned sandals and bright bags for the perfect look. Clogs are also having a moment (again), with the style of Daisy Jones and The Six being mirrored in footwear.

Marwa wears: Pink dress €50, Carraig Donn;

Pink metallic box bag, €22.99, shoes €46.99, both New Look.



For the summer as a wardrobe staple, denim is king… or queen! It’s everywhere – in suits, skirts and dresses and also featuring in, and on, accessories. Channel your inner B*witched and double or triple up your denim pieces with no judgement!

Marwa wears: Blazer €39.99 Bershka; Dress €46.99, New Look;

Bag €49, Marks & Spencer; Shoes €46.99, New Look.

Diana wears: Dress €23, leopard print belt €6, both F&F at Tesco;

Cowboy boots – €65.99, Stradivarius.



With one of the big films this summer sure to be Barbie – Barbiecore is front and centre, with flashes of pink coming through in occasion wear – think slinky slip dresses and skirts.

Marwa wears: Dress €109, Marks & Spencer; Saddle bag -€25.99; New Look.

Cow print mules €70, Marks & Spencer.

Diana wears: Earrings €35, Dansran; Dress- €39.99, New Look;

Orange mule €77, Marks & Spencer.



Trench coats are a big spring staple and a real wardrobe hero this year, with Jennifer Aniston wearing one on the poster of her new film, Murder Mystery. When paired with dusty, earthy tones, you can easily nail the utility trend. Cargo trousers work 24/7, just add metallics for a dressed up feel! And for that ideal summer night ensemble, Y2K is still going strong, with diamante dazzle in sheer mesh dresses and sparkly footwear.

Diana wears: Earrings €45.99, Dansran, Metallic tank top €39.95, cargo trousers €49.90,

both Safura; Bag €49, Marks & Spencer; Shoes €45, Schuh.

Lee wears: Bomber jacket €180, Timberland; Top €48,

cargo trousers €75, trainers €85, all VANS.



The looks for this shoot were curated from stores in the centre including; Carraig Donn, Marks & Spencer, Stradavarius, Bershka, Raidar, JD Sports, Best Menswear, VANS, Timberland and Schuh.

Marwa wears: Earrings-€39, Dansran; Dress-€59.99,

Carraig Donn; Bag, €35-Marks & Spencer; Shoes- €50, Schuh.

Diana Wears: Earrings-€29.95, Dansran; Puff sleeve dress – €46.99,

New Look; Pink bow heels- €35.99, Stradivarius.



With over 60 retailers, Jervis Shopping Centre is one of the Dublin’s most vibrant and easily accessible shopping centres, with access to the centre available by Luas, DART, bus or car. Car parking for a full day is capped at €13.

www.jervis.ie.