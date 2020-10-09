Top stylist Corina Gaffey is at her best with these AW20 fashion looks

This season at Jervis Shopping Centre, there is a focus on fashion heroes that are wearable, practical, and that will add longevity to your wardrobe for the autumn-winter season and beyond. Photographed on the beautiful dunes and shores of Portmarnock beach in Dublin, the diverse and striking collection has something for everyone.

One such fashion hero is the coat, and Jervis Shopping Centre have you covered. Stylist Corina Gaffey says,“Look no further than the fantastic selection of toppers that will keep you warm, protected, comfortable, and of course, stylish for the chillier months. From quilted to teddy, crombie to cropped, shearling to shacket and puffer to pea, there’s a style and price to suit everyone. But the aviator reigns supreme for this autumn season and comes in many guises across the centre from Stradivarius, New Look, Berskha, Vila, Topshop and Marks & Spencer.”

Pink coat, €109.99, knit, €39.99, both Topshop, jeans €32.99, New Look, zebra bag, €15.99, Berskha, boots, €39.99, Berksha

Burgundy aviator coat, €95, pink blouse, €40, leather like pleated midi skirt, €54, all M&S, boots, €88, Schuh

Speaking about wardrobe staples, Corina notes, “When it comes to cosying up, you can’t beat a knit – and a popular bradigan style is a gorgeous option in an autumnal shade. There’s also pastel knits, ideal for layering under coordinating coats. Other key knitted contenders for autumn are delicate knit dresses and chunky cardigans that make a stylish partner to slip skirts.”

Rose gold chain necklace, €249, Fields, brown knit cardigan, €29.99, brown knit top, €15.99, both Stradivarius, jeans, €50, Topshop

“Leather is an essential fabric for the season and is represented in everything from trousers, jackets, midi, mini-skirts and shackets, a stylish transitional layer that looks great thrown over a midi dress.”

Aviator coat, €95, cardigan, €40, both M&S, slip skirt, €29.99, New Look

Corina states, “The printed midi is going nowhere and can be cold-weather ready layered under autumnal hued faux fur coats, puffers, or check jackets. Earthy tones of khaki come in everything from leather-like shackets, shearling-lined coats, and utility trousers. Head-to-toe tonal looks are easily achieved and make an impact when you mix different textures and shades of steely grey, cinnamon, or ivory.”

Check jacket, €82, skirt, €22, both M&S, knit, €22.99, New Look, bag, €19, Miniso, boots, €39.99, Berksha

Check jacket, €110, M&S, watch, €129, Fossil, Fields, pink paisley dress, €32, F&F, Tesco, boots, €88, Schuh

From left – zip jacket, €49.99, crop top, €24.99, leggings, €35.99 all Diesel, trainers, €78, Converse, Schuh and right black puffer, €100, cropped jumper, €35, sports bra, €35, leggings, €35, all Nike, JD Sports, platform trainers, €88, Converse, Schuh

Looks are curated from stores in the centre including New Look, Stradivarius, Berskha, Carraig Donn, JD Sports, Miniso, Topshop, Topman, Schuh, Timberland, Vans, Jack and Jones, Vila, Tesco, Diesel, Raidar, Best Menswear, Fields, and Marks and Spencer.

Jervis Shopping Centre has over 60 retailers and is one of Dublin’s most iconic and vibrant shopping environments and is easily accessible by Luas, DART, bus or car. Car parking for the full day is capped at €13.