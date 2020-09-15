Top Irish MUA Sharleen Collins reopens her Makeup Academy

Top Irish Makeup Artist, Sharleen Collins, reopens her prestigious Makeup Academy on Dublin’s Leeson Street, which has moulded the talents of some of Irelands up-and-coming artists, with a variety of new interactive opportunities for students, after personally investing in in-house tech upgrades and added extras.

From this month onwards, the Sharleen Collins Academy is Ireland’s first Makeup Academy to offer a personalised and interactive Mobile App and Online Portal for each student enrolling. Sharleen Collins has also partnered with Flexify, allowing students to spread their course payments across monthly instalments.

Alongside the new tech elements to the Sharleen Collins Academy, Sharleen has also developed her own unique planner for each student to map out their appointments and day-to-day schedule while they are attending classes in the Academy or taking appointments as freelance trainee Makeup Artists. The undated planner is also available to purchase via her website for all makeup artists, students and industry professionals alike.

What’s New To The Sharleen Collins Academy

Online Student Portal:

The Sharleen Collins Academy have introduced a free portal service for all incoming students. The portal provides information on building your client list, weekly industry video tutorials teaching different styles and techniques of top industry makeup artists and tips and tricks on everything you need to know to become a successful makeup artist and the industry. The portal will also give tips on how to land in TV, press, editorial, fashion, runway, working with celebs, cosmetics, becoming a freelancer and starting your own business.

Mobile App:

The Sharleen Collins Academy App, available for all students, is integrated with the portal to give faster access to all the tips and tricks needed to become a successful makeup artist in the industry. This app offers insights into key terms in the industry, faster and better customer service and the latest trends.

Flexify:

Sharleen Collins Academy have partnered with Flexify to offer their students the option of spreading their course payments across a few months for as low as €51 per month for the Diamond course and €98 per month for the Premium Course.

Planner:

The Sharleen Collins Academy Planner is inspired by Sharleen’s own use of planners over the years which has helped her maintain her diary and day-to-day tasks as a makeup artist. This planner is not only for makeup artists but is suitable for anyone looking to give their day some added structure.

The planner is compact, so it fits perfectly in your handbag for everyday use. Designed to help you smash your targets, reach your goals, keep on top of your appointments and general organisation. Sharleen insists that having this planner helped her grow her business to where it is today.

For more information visit The Sharleen Collins Academy