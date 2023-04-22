Top 5 steps to live a more environmentally conscious life

Today is International Earth Day 2023 and it arrives as a stark reminder of our worsening climate crisis and the limited time left we have to minimise the now unavoidable damage. County Meath based business The Handmade Soap Company has been a standout Irish sustainability success story since the day it was founded by husband and wife team, Donagh and Gemma Quigley, in 2008. The company’s mantra has always been that ‘kindness comes naturally’. While the brand has grown over the years, what has never faltered is their unyielding commitment to this kindness. Kindness to their team, kindness to our skin with the products they make and kindness to our planet.

In a time of greenwashing, The Handmade Soap Company boast the world’s most recognised accreditations to prove their commitment to being as sustainable, and environmentally friendly, as possible. All products in The Handmade Soap Company’s entire line are certified ECOCERT COSMOS natural & organic, guaranteeing all were made by environmentally friendly processes and materials, and contain only natural ingredients. The brand recently became one of few Irish businesses to be awarded the international B Corp accreditation, the leading world-wide business recognition that verifies social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency. To name just a few of their sustainability accolades.

Donagh Quigley, Co-founder The Handmade Soap Company



In celebration of World Earth Day 2023, the founder of a B Corp certified business and Ireland’s greenest brand, recommends his:

Top 5 changes you can make in your everyday life that will reduce your impact on the planet

Be hopeful:

Donagh believes that we need to change our way of thinking about how to move forward in the fight against climate change. You need to believe that a sustainable future is attainable in order to implement positive change in your life. Donagh states:

“You need to give yourself a vision that a sustainable future is both possible and attainable. For me reading a few books with an ideal possible future, with a roadmap there, really helped. Two books, in particular that really stand and will inspire any climate pessimist to find hope are: ‘How to Avoid a Climate Disaster’ by Bill Gates and ‘Net Positive’ by Paul Polman.

Develop a Plan:

There are so many simple ways in which we can integrate sustainable practices into our day-to-day lives. From trying to buy 50% of your groceries from producers within 30 miles of where you live and minimising the amount of products you purchase with plastic packaging, such as clothing and vegetables, there are endless changes we can all make. Donagh explains:

“We are not going to turn our lives around in a week so develop a personal roadmap for lifestyle changes that you can implement over time. If you start to layer lots of small habits on top of each other, then big changes begin to happen. Pick your battles wisely and do what you can. What's right for one person might not work for another. Pick the things you can do and spend more time doing them, rather than worrying about the things you can’t.”

“Sustainability is a holistic, all-encompassing commitment to a better future. It’s not always easy, cheap, or without difficulties. But it is always, always worth it.”

Easy small change: Consider using refillable handwash & lotion bottles – they

are available in the Anam range from The Handmade Soap Company



Take some action, however small:

If you are one of the many people that has anxiety around the climate crisis, taking small steps may help you to feel more in control and at least you are doing all that you can to help change the course of action, as every little thing helps in the grand scheme of things.

“Action of any kind produces a whole raft of chemical reactions in the body that can make us feel better and so start creating positive feedback loops. It is so easy to feel helpless in the information onslaught that is all around us. Environmental anxiety can easily lead to ‘that’s just too hard to think about so I will do nothing’. Take action and then let yourself feel good for taking it. You deserve it.”

Monitor your Media:

In a world where so many people consume their news via the internet and social media, it is important that when you are researching or reading anything, make sure that you are reading from informed and up-to-date sources. Try not to fall victim to clickbait articles from unreliable sources or unverified statements you spot while scrolling".

“Be mindful of what you listen to and the kind of information you absorb. We tend to only ever see one side of the story. We all absorb negative news much more easily than positive news. Seek out the positive stories, they are out there. A great newsletter is ‘Reasons to be Cheerful’ . It was established by David Byrne of Talking Heads and reports positive environmental stories. Hearing the positive environmental stories that are happening everyday will keep you motivated on your sustainable journey.”

Have fun while embracing change:

Do your best and have fun embracing change!

“Create and label recycling bins with your kids at home, so that the process is easier for everyone. Plant a garden, and get outside more, the only thing certain in this life is that nothing stays the same. Do what you can and enjoy doing it!”

Speaking about some of the bolder actions The Handmade Soap Company has taken, Founder Donagh Quigley says:

“We have developed the world’s first compostable refill pouch for beauty products and soaps, right here in County Meath. We recently launched a natural deodorant in a 100% compostable tube. Our entire mill where everything is handmade is entirely powered by the river that runs through the grounds. This is just a small introduction into the type of environmental initiatives we have taken. We have been constantly ahead of the pack, driving our green credentials and investing heavily in this area, because it’s the right thing to do.”

The Handmade Soap Company have been saying ‘choose kind’ since the brand’s conception, and they now have the two ‘best in the world’ accreditations, Ecocert and B Corp, to back it up. Joining a worldwide movement, and leading it here in Ireland, to transform our economic system to benefit all stakeholders, not just shareholders. The Handmade Soap Company knows kindness is a superpower, with the potential to change the world. With The Handmade Soap Company, not only do you choose kind. You choose to embrace positivity. To create a greener future. To give back to others. To choose better.