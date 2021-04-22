Top 3 self-tanning suggestions to achieve that natural Summer glow

Attention to all the glow getters, the tan fans, the bronzed beauties it’s officially time to pack away the winter woollies to the back of the wardrobe and to get the legs out finally! Self-tanning is not only a great confidence booster but it’s also a much healthier way of tanning while still getting all the benefits of that beautiful glow. If you’re feeling unprepared don’t worry because Way to Beauty have everything from a Wash Off One Day tan to a Self-Tanning water. Whichever your preference WAY to BEAUTY have you covered. Way to Beauty has made its top 3 suggestions for achieving that natural Summer looking glow.

Way to Beauty Wash Off One Day tan – €8.95

Perfect for any last-minute plans or for when the sun pops out unexpectedly, the Wash Off One Day tan will have you glowing in no time. This effortless, quick drying skin perfector gives instant results and a commitment-free tan. The skin-nourishing, lightweight instant gel adjusts to all skin tones for a glossy glow that lasts for 24 hours. Packed with skin-hydrating aloe vera and vitamins C & E for brighter, more glowing skin.

Way to Beauty Self-Tanning Water – €23.95

The Way to Beauty Self-Tanning Water can be used all over the body but is a fan favourite for using on the face due to its refreshing texture and coconut scent. Experience a refreshing new way to tan with this unique translucent tanning water that gives a radiant, natural looking tan. Distilled with skin-boosting coconut, aloe vera and vitamins C & E for beautifully glowing skin.

Way to Beauty Self-Tanning Lotion – €19.95

A rich, conditioning tanning lotion that delivers stunning golden results with every application. This lotion is super hydrating and fades away naturally. Infused with skin-hydrating cocoa butter, shea butter and vitamins C & E to help support beautifully glowing skin. Suitable for all skin types, 100% naturally derived tanning ingredients.

All WAY to BEAUTY products is vegan and their packaging is recyclable.

WAY to BEAUTY is available on their website: https://www.waytobeauty.com/