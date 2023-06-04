Top 10 expert tips to make your flowers last longer at home

There’s nothing quite like a beautiful bunch of flowers arriving at your doorstep to bring a smile to your face. Whether it’s pretty peonies or radiant roses, it’s worth your while to take certain steps to help prolong the bouquet’s freshness and ensure it lasts longer. Here are some tips on prolonging your blooms at home from Ireland’s most-trusted flower delivery service, Flowers.ie.

Unpack the flowers promptly:

Upon receiving the flower arrangement, unpack it as soon as possible. Carefully remove any packaging materials, such as plastic or tissue paper.

Trim the stems:

Using clean and sharp floral shears or a knife, trim the stems of the flowers at an angle. Cutting the stems at an angle increases the surface area for water absorption, allowing the flowers to drink more effectively.

Remove excess foliage:

Remove any foliage that will be below the waterline in the vase. Submerged leaves can deteriorate in water and promote bacterial growth, which can shorten the lifespan of the flowers.

Prepare the vase:

Fill a clean vase with lukewarm water and add flower food or floral preservative if it was provided with the arrangement. Follow the instructions on the package for the correct amount of preservative to use.

DIY Flower food option:

2 Tbsp of sugar mixed with 2 Tbsp of white vinegar works well to maintain fresh blooms. The sugar will help nourish the flowers and promote opening of the blooms, while the vinegar will help inhibit the growth of bacteria and keep your flowers fresher longer. Running low on these pantry staples? Don’t fret. If you don't have vinegar and/or sugar, lemon-lime soda mixed with the water will do the same thing.

Arrange the flowers:

Place the trimmed flowers in the prepared vase, arranging them as desired. Ensure that each stem is submerged in the water to maximise hydration.

Display in a suitable location:

Find a suitable spot for the flower arrangement away from direct sunlight, drafts, and heat sources. Avoid placing the flowers near ripening fruits or in close proximity to electronics, as these can release ethylene gas, which accelerates the ageing process of flowers.

Monitor water levels:

Check the water level in the vase and add more as needed. Ensure that the stems are always submerged in water to prevent dehydration. If your flowers arrive in a hatbox or basket and are placed in an oasis, check that the oasis is moist and not dried out and mist the flowers regularly with a water spray.

Change the water and trim stems:

Every two to three days, change the water in the vase. Before refilling the vase, trim the stems again, this time cutting off a small portion to remove any clogged or slimy ends.

Maintain a clean environment:

Keep the vase and its surroundings clean. Remove any fallen petals, leaves, or debris from the water or the surface of the vase to prevent bacterial growth. Regularly remove any wilted or spent flowers to maintain the overall freshness and appearance of the arrangement.

By following these tips, you can help extend the lifespan of your flower arrangement and enjoy the beauty and delightful fragrance they bring to your home.

Delivering quality and dependability, Flowers.ie is Ireland’s number one flower delivery service offering same day and next day delivery. Each delivery is hand tied and beautifully wrapped with a video arriving to your email before delivery to ensure maximum customer satisfaction.

With over 17,000 five-star reviews on both Trustpilot and Google Reviews, Flowers.ie is also the most trusted flower delivery service in Ireland.

To browse the beautiful collections and for more information, please visit www.flowers.ie.