Our top 10 biodegradable glitter brands for all your festival fun times

It's that time of the year again, where we all crack out the Wellington boots, pretend the weather is higher than 18 degrees Celsius and pour glitter all over ourselves for no apparent reason.

Yes, I'm talking about festival season. With the planet in a state of climate disaster, it makes perfect sense why a growing number of festivals are banning glitter across the world.

Glitter takes years to break down, like plastic and other similar materials, but that doesn't mean you can't find amazing biodegradable versions for all your summer fun plans.

As it turns out, you can be savvy about the environment while dancing the night away in a field simultaneously.

There are a huge amount of fantastic brands emerging which promote sustainability and recyclable materials, but we've made a list of our top ten biodegradable glitter options.

You'll thank us when your conscience remains clear while singing your heart out drunk to a band you don't know at Electric Picnic.

1. EcoStardust Peacock Biodegradable Glitter

2. Dolls Kill 'Go Get Glitter' Anchor Up biodegradable glitter

3. Festival Face biodegradable chunky glitter

4. In Your Dreams Biodegradable Glitter – Gold & Silver

5. BOD Mermaid Body biodegradable glitter gel – Silver

6. Primark PS…Festival collection of biodegradable glitter

Buy: Penneys (prices from €2.50)

7. Sleek MakeUP 'Glitterfest' biodegradable glitter – Gold 10g

8. Eco-Glitter Fun

Buy: Eco-Glitter Fun (prices from €4.50)

9. Muobo

Buy: Make Up or Break Up, prices from €4.50

10. Bleach London Glitterati

Buy: Bleach London (prices from €5.50)

The prices are insanely affordable, so it's one of the easiest switches you can make in your lifestyle to improve sustainable festival fun.

Enjoy the Tinkerbell sparkle explosions, guilt-free of course.

Feature image: EDMTunes