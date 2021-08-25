Too Hot To Handle season 3 is coming this winter

Is it just us or is anyone else experiencing Love Island withdrawals? The long-awaited seventh series of Love Island has come to an end with the nation’s favourite Islanders, Millie and Liam, crowned our 2021 winners on Monday night.

After being glued to the telly every evening, all summer long it’s fair to say that we’ll miss these highly problematic, romantically confused loved up islanders. But alas, all good things must come to an end!

Thankfully, Netflix is here to tell us that it won’t be long until another one of our favourite reality dating shows is back on our screens again. That’s right — Too Hot To Handle season three is returning for a very special winter edition!

Speaking to Variety, vice president at Netflix Brandon Riegg said, “The secret is out – we’re thrilled to bring back Too Hot to Handle.”

According to Cosmopolitan, Too Hot To Handle series three is due to be with us towards the beginning of 2022, probably around January or February.

Filming for series three is said to have started nearly straight after the second season wrapped, with contestants all believing they were applying to take part in a Netflix series titled, Parties in Paradise, only to discover the truth of the show after they had already been selected.

For those who need a recap, Too Hot To Handle is a dating show with a difference. Instead of a sexy summer holiday with a mega cash prize, these 10 flirty singletons are given a set of rules which go against everything they know about dating.

Anyone who dares to break the rules of no kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind will see the $100,000 prize drop faster than our contestants’ libido in the least sexy vacation getaway of their lives.

The real prize though? Creating deeper, more meaningful relationships — that’s if these contestants can keep their hands to themselves.