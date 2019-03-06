Too cute: Penneys and Disney are releasing a Dumbo collection

It is impossible for us to walk into Penneys without buying something, whether that’s a pair of pyjamas, a giant pack of tealights or a t-shirt that we don’t really need, but it’s on sale for €2 and you can never say no to such a bargain, right?

We have been crazy about Penneys' Disney collections and their latest range is by far the cutest.

Penneys have teamed up with Disney to bring you a brand-new range of classic Dumbo products.

Landing in stores from March 11, this range is compiled of 62 products perfect for little ones and adults alike.

With everything from the cutest kidswear, adorable accessories and kitsch kitchenware, this collection will delight all Disney fans.

With prices ranging from €3.50 to €22 head down to Penneys to get your hands on this must-have collection.

There’s no doubt we’ll be sprinting to our nearest store to stock up on the Dumbo range.

Dumbo Cushion €7

Dumbo Money Bank €9

Dumbo Brush Kit €10

Dumbo Pajama Set €14

Dumbo Round Brush €3

Dumbo Crop Hoodie €14