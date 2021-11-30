Tony’s Chocolonely launches new Christmas collection

For the ultimate indulgence this festive season, Tony’s Chocolonely have launched their first ever Countdown Calendar. In typical Tony’s style, this isn’t just your average Christmas calendar, featuring 25 Tiny Tony’s in all of the beloved Tony’s classic flavours this is the perfect countdown for the month of December. Each day brings a new chocolate, and with it, a tiny mission to help spread festive joy, while also learning about the bitter truth behind the chocolate industry. The calendar is unequally divided to highlight the inequalities within the chocolate industry.

New this year – the Countdown Calendar

This Countdown Calendar is the perfect gift for a loved one who enjoys the simplest of pleasures while always striving towards the greater good. The delicious Fairtrade chocolate in the calendar is made from cocoa sourced according to Tony’s five sourcing principles and is free from palm oil. The packaging is plastic-free and the cardboard inner and outer are fully recyclable.

Milk Chocolate Gingerbread – RRP €3.98

Christmas would not be the same without a few of the beloved Tony’s festive favourites, so with that, we’re bringing back the delicious Rainbow Gift Pack which includes 6 of Tony’s most popular flavours, as well as the Rainbow Tasting pack, the ideal gift for those looking to find their new favourite flavour or sample a little bit of everything.

Rainbow Tasting Pack – RRP €10.99

In addition to the Rainbow gift packs, Tony’s popular Christmas bars are back by popular demand. Spoil someone special with Milk Chocolate Gingerbread or send them over to the dark side with Dark Mint Candy Cane. Both packaged so beautifully and with a chocolate Christmas tree that can be popped out of the bars to hang on your own trees.

Dark Chocolate Mint Candy Cane – RRP €3.98

For ethically conscious gifting this Christmas season, look no further than Tony’s Chocolonely, free from palm oil and plastic with fully recyclable packaging and each purchase supporting Tony’s mission – to make chocolate 100% slave free.

Rainbow Gift Pack – RRP €27.99

Tony’s Chocolonely Countdown Calendar (255g) – RRP €13.99. Available now from Brown Thomas (in store and online), selected Supervalu stores and from www.earthmother.ie.

6-bar Rainbow Gift Pack 6 x180g – RRP €27.99 – available from Brown Thomas.

Rainbow Tasting Pack 6 x 47/50g – RRP €10.99 – available from Tesco, selected Dunnes and Supervalu stores.