Tommy Tiernan Show returns to our screens this weekend

Fans of The Tommy Tiernan Show will be delighted to hear their weekend TV watching is about to get a whole lot more entertaining as the show will be returning to our screens this Saturday.

RTÉ announced the wonderful news that the funny chat show will be airing on Saturday, January 7 on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player at 9.40pm.

Comedian Tommy Tiernan will bring back his unique chat-show that’s full of surprises for him, and his viewers! Mastering the art of improvisation, Tommy doesn’t prepare for the interviews ahead of time, but runs on pure adrenaline and chats instead.

This allows for a show jam-packed with adventure-filled conversations and surprises, with people from all walks of life, some well-known personalities and others less well-known.

With Tommy’s inquisitive nature, every conversation has the potential for great honesty and insight, humour and sometimes freewheeling wildness.

There will be a slight twist for this series as there is now an audience in the studio to listen to the interesting conversations live.

Ahead of the beginning of the seventh series, Tommy Tiernan explained, “The show is in many ways so unpredictable that it's impossible to tell people what to expect. It's like going to a party and not knowing who's going to be there”.

“The only thing that I know for sure is that both myself and the guest are up for a conversation but where that conversation might go is anybody's guess”.

“There's a studio audience there this year so how that extra energy in the room affects the chat will be interesting to see. I sincerely hope that whatever happens on the night will continue to be of interest and entertainment to the Irish public. Many thanks for watching so far”.

Comedian Fred Cooke will be there to introduce guests in front of the live audience for every episode. Nobody will know who the guests are until the night so each week will be a surprise for all.

Tune into The Tommy Tiernan Show, Saturday nights on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player starting tomorrow, January 7, at 9.40pm.