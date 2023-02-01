Tommy Fury pens heartfelt tribute to Molly-Mae amid baby name reveal

Tommy Fury is making us well up!

Tommy has shared a heartfelt tribute to his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague after they welcomed the birth of their first child together.

The sweet message came shortly after the Love Islanders announced the name of their daughter, revealing it is Bambi.

Credit: Tommy Fury Instagram

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the boxer shared a snap of Molly dressed in a hospital gown and looking lovingly at their new bundle of joy.

The 23-year-old wrote, “The best mummy in the entire world. Watching how you care for Bambi makes me love you more than I knew I could”.

“You're everything I could have ever dreamed of for a mum and role model for our perfect girl”.

Fury sweetly added, “Thank you for making my dreams come true babe, I love you”.

Tommy also posted a picture of him in bed with his newborn asleep on his chest to his 4.4M Instagram followers with the caption, “Daddy’s little girl. Forever”. Molly commented on the adorable snap and joked, “This pic makes me want 100”.

The pair announced the birth of their first child earlier this week with Hague sharing a snap of the lovebirds smiling from ear to ear as they cradled their baby girl.

She revealed the tot was born on January 23 before writing, “One week old today. I can't believe we get to keep you forever. Becoming your mum Has been the best thing to ever happen to me”.

Tommy and Molly-Mae first met on the reality show Love Island where they came runners-up back in 2019.

Since then, the couple have flourished in their careers with Tommy becoming a professional boxer and Molly becoming the creative director of PrettyLittleThing.