Tommy Fury opens up about Molly-Mae’s fear during his boxing match

Tommy Fury has been celebrating his recent boxing win!

The boxing star came out victorious on Monday night when he beat YouTuber Jake Paul in an intense match in Saudi Arabia.

Now, the 23-year-old has opened up about how his girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague struggles to watch him compete when he’s in the ring.

Fans of the couple were surprised to learn that Molly-Mae had been sitting in her bedroom alone for the duration of her boyfriend’s match.

After Tommy was declared the winner, Molly-Mae’s sister Zoe posted a video to social media of herself and pal Maura Higgins bursting into Molly-Mae’s room to shout, “He won!”.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain earlier today, Tommy was asked about how he felt taking on his match, knowing that Molly-Mae would not be watching.

“I knew in the build up that she would never be able to watch it because of how scared she gets,” he explained.

Tommy then went on to praise Molly-Mae for how she has handled the first month of motherhood with his frequent absences. The couple, who began their relationship on ITV dating show Love Island, welcomed a baby girl named Bambi into the world on January 23.

“She's an amazing mother. She's had a hard start because I was in training camp,” he admitted. “This win and the fight was for them two.”

In the end, Tommy shared that although he is incredibly proud of his victory, his main priority now will always be his growing family. “I just want to support my family. I've got a little girl now and I just want to make sure she is happy,” he noted.

Congratulations to Tommy on his hard-fought win!