Tommy Fury hits back at split rumours with cute tribute to Molly-Mae

Tommy Fury has subtly addressed rumours that he has split from his fiancé, Molly-Mae Hague.

The former Love Island finalists, who first met and fell in love on the hit ITV show in 2019, got engaged in July of last year. They also became parents for the first time last January, with the birth of their daughter Bambi.

However, in recent weeks, speculation of a split has been surrounding the couple as they had not been seen together for some time, and they had also been embarking on separate trips abroad.

Now, Tommy has firmly hit back at the wild rumours with an adorable tribute for his fiancé’s 25th birthday.

On his Instagram page yesterday evening, the 25-year-old chose to post a snap of himself and Molly-Mae, taken just before he proposed to her in Ibiza last summer.

“Happy 25th Birthday to my world, my rock, my everything,” Tommy penned in the caption of his post, adding: “Me and you forever.”

Molly-Mae later went on to show her appreciation for her partner, writing in his comments section: “I love you.”

Many of Tommy’s 5.4M followers have also been expressing their relief that the former reality stars are still happily together.

“AT LAST…. The speculation can stop,” one fan exclaimed.

“Happy birthday gorgeous girl. You are a dream couple, don't listen to the fools,” another replied.

“Loveliest couple. Happy to see your journey from the start,” a third follower added.

Following Tommy’s spectacular clifftop proposal last year, Molly-Mae went on to detail her initial plans for their nuptials.

In a YouTube video in August, the mum-of-one confirmed that it won’t be a destination wedding, as the pair would like to get married in the UK.

“One thing I can say is that the wedding will definitely be in the UK. We have had some conversations about the wedding and what we have in mind,” she stated at the time, adding: “It will be in a [Catholic] church as Tommy is religious.”