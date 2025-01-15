Tommy Fury finally shares the reason why he split from Molly-Mae

Tommy Fury has finally revealed the cause of his shocking breakup from his ex-fiancé, Molly-Mae Hague.

In August of last year, fans of the former Love Island finalists were devastated when Molly-Mae released a statement on Instagram, confirming that her romance with Tommy had come to an end.

The pair, who had been in a relationship since the summer of 2019, were engaged to be married and welcomed their daughter Bambi together in January 2023.

Since their split, Molly-Mae and Tommy have never explained the reason why they ended their engagement, despite Molly-Mae noting in her statement that she was shocked it had ended in “this way”.

Now, five months on from their dramatic breakup, Tommy has finally set the record straight on the reason behind his split from Molly-Mae.

Speaking to Men’s Health, the 25-year-old boxer admitted that his mental health began to decline in 2023, after he suffered a devastating hand injury.

“I started to drink quite a lot. I found that's what made me feel better. When I didn't drink, I’d just look at my hand and think, I might never be able to box again,” he recalled.

Tommy noted that his alcoholism went unnoticed because of his dedication to his daughter, explaining: “I was big on keeping her routine the same. That's why nobody really clocked on, because during the day the normality was still there.”

The sports star then went on to directly address the reason behind his breakup, describing rumours that he cheated as “complete and utter bulls**t”.

“We broke up because I had a problem with alcohol and I couldn't be the partner that I wanted to be anymore. It kills me to say it, but I couldn't. I loved a pint of beer, loved to drink,” Tommy confirmed.

“I’ve received so much hate for it. The most upsetting thing is that not once did anyone say, ‘Oh, he might be going through something a bit more serious. He might be in a bad spot.’ Not one person said that. Cheating was never a thing. You can ask Molly this yourself. It was the drink, and the drink is not a good thing,” he confessed.

Tommy further stated that he has “got myself out of that now” and that he is “not looking for sympathy.”

“Whether I do the right thing or do the wrong thing, people are still going to hate me. As long as my family loves me. I just want to do my fights, earn my money, and look after my daughter,” he concluded.