Tom Parker and wife Kelsey welcome their second baby

The Wanted’s Tom Parker has welcomed the birth of his second child, only two weeks after revealing that he’s been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour.

Tom’s former band-mate, Max George confirmed the bitter-sweet news on Lorraine this morning.

“I spoke to [Tom] yesterday and he's doing good, he's doing great,” the Strictly Come Dancing star explained, adding, “Kelsey gave birth to their second child last week. He's a fighter, Tom will be alright.”

“If you're watching by the way, I love you all,” the 32-year-old confessed, who was joined on the programme by his Strictly partner, Dianne Buswell.

Tom and wife Kelsey already have a 15-month-old daughter named Aurelia, and revealed earlier in the year that they would be having a baby boy in November. As it stands the couple have yet to comment on the birth of their second child, or reveal their son’s name.

The 32-year-old singer announced the shocking news that he’s been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour, known as a grade four glioblastoma, just two weeks ago.

“We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options,” Tom wrote in his heartbreaking announcement post.