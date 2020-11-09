Tom Parker and wife Kelsey reveal their baby boy’s meaningful name

Just two weeks after revealing that The Wanted’s Tom Parker has been diagnosed with a terminal, inoperable brain tumour, he and his wife Kelsey welcomed the birth of their second beautiful baby.

Nearly three weeks later, the parents have opened up about their emotional birth story and the meaningful name which they chose for their little boy.

“He is the perfect baby,” 30-year-old Kelsey gushed in an interview with OK!, adding, “especially compared to having Aurelia first. I barely even know I’ve got him.”

Tom and Kelsey are also proud parents to their one-year-old daughter, Aurelia. “He’s so chilled. He’s so different to Aurelia – she was always very active,” Tom explained.

The two seem to be fans of unusual names, as Tom and Kelsey have decided to give their son the adorable moniker, Bodhi, which also happens to have a truly special and personal meaning to them.

“Bodhi means enlightenment. So it just goes perfectly with our situation right now. He’s the light at the end of our tunnel, “Kelsey revealed.

“Tom didn’t want the name. I said, ‘Tom, I don’t care what you say – we’re having Bodhi and that’s it’.”

Speaking about their deeply emotional labour and delivery story, Kelsey went on to explain that it all started when she was watching The Only Way Is Essex. “Bodhi’s labour started during TOWIE! At 10pm my waters broke and then nothing happened,” she recalled.

“I rang my mum and she said, ‘Get some sleep, then ring me.’ I rang her at 7am and said, ‘Nothing’s happened.’ I rang the midwife, they came and checked me because I really wanted a home birth, but there was no sign of the baby.”

“When I gave birth it all happened quite quickly – my birth time was 30 minutes!” the mum-of-two exclaimed. “The NHS was absolutely amazing,” Kelsey assured, before adding, “[Tom] was there the whole time. They even allowed him to stay over night!”

Describing the overwhelmingly emotional moment when he met his son for the first time, Tom said, “It was so nice. I cried my eyes out!”

“Tom’s emotional anyway, and I’m the harder one,” Kelsey explains, adding, “But I was so overwhelmed when he was born, because it happened so quickly. When the baby’s on you, you’re like, ‘I can’t believe it!’ We were all crying.”

Congratulations Tom and Kelsey, on the birth of your beautiful baby boy, Bodhi.