Tom Hiddleston & Zawe Ashton reportedly ‘welcomed their first child’

It seems huge congratulations are in order for Loki star Tom Hiddleston and his fiancée Zawe Ashton as reports say the couple have secretly welcomed the birth of their first child together.

Tom and Fresh Meat actress Zawe are yet to announce the news for themselves but a source told US Weekly, that the couple have had their first baby and they are “thrilled”.

The insider revealed, “Tom and Zawe are loving being new parents and are filled with joy”.

“They have been having the struggles of new parents and aren’t sleeping much but are thrilled”, the source added.

The couple first revealed they were expecting a child together at a premier for Ashton’s period drama, Mr.Malcolm’s List, where the 38-year-old debuted her blossoming baby bump in a gorgeous champagne, tulle gown.

Earlier this year fans of the stars were speculating whether the couple had gotten engaged when Zawe wore a stunning diamond band on her ring finger at the BAFTA Awards.

Though the couple did not speak about it at the award ceremony, Tom confirmed that he popped the big question to Zawe a few weeks later when speaking to LA Times. The Marvel actor simply said, “I’m very happy”.

Hiddleston also revealed the engagement took place back in March of this year.

In 2019, the couple starred alongside each other in the Broadway play, Betrayal, which was a revival of Harold Pinter’s play on the West End.

They first made their relationship public in 2021 at the Tony Awards, months after the pair were spotted on holiday together which fuelled relationship rumours.