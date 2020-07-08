Tom Hanks urges the public to wear masks after battling COVID-19

Tom Hanks is urging the public to wear face coverings as we continue to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Wearing a face covering is one of the best ways to prevent the virus from spreading, thus preventing another lockdown in our country.

The Sully actor stressed how important it is to do whatever we can to combat the spread of COVID-19. Speaking to Reuters, he said: “At the very least, three tiny things (are) in everybody's wheelhouse, if you choose to do them.

“Wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance. If you can't do that, I don't have much respect for you.”

He stressed, “Whether or not we like it, we're all in this together."

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson contracted the virus when he was filming in Australia in March.

In an interview with NBC, the actor urged people to take this pandemic more seriously. "Let's not confuse the fact – it's killing people. You can argue what the numbers are… It's killing people."

The Government has advised the public to wear face coverings on public transport, in supermarkets and in places where you can’t social distance. We understand that they’re uncomfortable but it is the least we can do to ensure we don’t lose anyone else to this horrible virus.