Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson celebrate huge relationship milestone

Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson are celebrating a very special day together- their 36th wedding anniversary!

The Forrest Gump star and Sleepless in Seattle actress tied the knot in California in April 1988.

As the couple reflect on the day they said ‘I do’, they have penned sweet tributes to each other on social media and unveiled photos from throughout their relationship.

Heading to Instagram, Tom shared a lovely selfie of him and Rita to his 9.5M followers.

In the caption of the post, Hanks wrote, “1988? April 30th? Big Doings. The Wilson & Hanks couple became Wife & Husband. 36 years! Nothing but Love since… Hanx”.

Rita also wrote a touching tribute to her husband for her 1.1M Instagram followers to see alongside images of the pair together over the years.

Some snaps show the couple dancing together, while others are of the couple enjoying holidays together.

Wilson captioned her post, “36th anniversary! April 30,1988. “Grow old along with me; the best is yet to be.” – Robert Browning”.

Many fans and famous faces flooded the comments with well-wishes and heartwarming messages about the couple.

The Help star Octavia Spencer wrote, “Happy anniversary. May we all find this kind of love!!!!!”.

“Awww love y’all happy anniversary”, said singer Audrey McGraw.

Death in Paradise actor Sean Maguire added, “Happy anniversary to the sweetest kindest couple.x”.

Tom and Rita first met on the set of Bosom Buddies in 1981 and later reconnected on the set of Volunteers in 1985.

The couple share two children together- 33-year-old Chester ‘Chet’ and 28-year-old Truman.

Hanks also shares two children, 46-year-old Colin and 41-year-old Elizabeth, with his first wife Samantha Lewes.