Tom Fletcher shares that he once dumped his wife Giovanna

Tom Fletcher has revealed that he hasn’t always had the perfect relationship with his wife Giovanna!

In an interview with OK!, the McFly singer opened up about his relationship history with his childhood sweetheart, and shared that they didn’t have the best start to their courtship when they were teenagers.

“I asked her out on the day we met. She said yes but I dumped her two days later,” the 37-year-old hilariously noted. “Then I spent years grovelling, trying to get her to go back out with me – which thankfully worked!”

Tom and Giovanna will be celebrating their 19th anniversary this year. The lovebirds first met when they were just 13 years of age, when they were both pupils at the Sylvia Young Theatre School in London. The pair eventually tied the knot in 2012, before welcoming their first child, a son named Buzz, into the world in 2014.

The couple have since gone on to have two more sons – six-year-old Buddy and four-year-old Max.

Although he adores his children, Tom also recognised the importance of having dedicated time to his wife, Giovanna. “We like going to the theatre and for dinner,” he revealed, when asked about the couple’s scheduled date nights.

“Sometimes it can be difficult to escape, though,” he further admitted. “I remember when we first got married, we said we’d do something really big for our 10th anniversary and go away somewhere. And then when it got here, we were like, ‘Shall we just go for dinner?’”, he laughed.

In the interview, Tom also opened up about his biggest challenge when it comes to adapting to life as a parent. “I’ve realised you can do a lot on very little sleep,” he joked.

“I can honestly say that nothing prepares you for being a parent, no matter how prepared you think you are. But it’s the best, it’s amazing, and I love it,” Tom gushed.