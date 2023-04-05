Tom Daley reveals secret arrival of second child with husband Dustin

Tom Daley has subtly welcomed another child!

The Olympic swimmer is now a father-of-two, as he has welcomed a second child with his husband Dustin Lance Black.

The couple have become parents to another baby boy.

Tom and Dustin chose to reveal their new arrival in the most subtle of ways, by sharing the news in an announcement in The Times newspaper.

The post read: "Black-Daley on 28th March to Thomas Robert Daley and Dustin Lance Black, a son, Phoenix Rose."

Tom and Dustin’s announcement is reminiscent of the birth of their first child, as they also chose to announce their first-born’s arrival in The Times with a brief statement. The pair welcomed their first child, a son named Robert, into the world via surrogacy in June 2018.

The joyful news of their second child comes just two weeks after the happy parents celebrated the 10th anniversary of their relationship. The pair first met in March 2013, and chose to tie the knot a few years later in May 2017.

To mark the lovely occasion, both Tom and Dustin took to their own respective Instagram accounts to upload some heartwarming snaps of themselves together – including a few with son Robert.

“Who would have thought that a random dinner 10 years ago today would turn into what we are today!”, 28-year-old Tom exclaimed in his caption on March 22.

Meanwhile, Dustin couldn’t help but gush over his husband. “I met my best friend and the great love of my life at a random dinner in Los Angeles that I had no business being at (I had a script due the next day!)”, the 48-year-old penned.

“Thank you Tom for all of your love, patience, and encouragement, for building our family together, and for all of the many adventures past and yet to come,” he added.

Congratulations to the happy family!