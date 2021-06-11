Toddler tragically dies after paddling pool accident in Roscommon

It has been reported that a one-year-and-10-month-old toddler has tragically died following a horrific accident with a paddling pool which occurred on Monday afternoon.

It is believed that the toddler stumbled into a paddling pool at his home in Tulsk, Co Roscommon on Monday, June 7.

After receiving treatment from paramedics on the scene, the young boy was then rushed to University College Hospital Galway via air ambulance.

Later, the toddler was transferred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital, where his condition remained critical. Sadly, the little boy died yesterday as his life support was withdrawn on June 10.

Our deepest condolences go out to the boy’s parents and family during this unimaginably difficult time.