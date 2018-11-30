‘To me, from me’: The best gifts to give yourself this Christmas
Christmas is all about giving right? So it is the perfect holiday to give yourself something nice.
Because who knows what you want better than you…
Therefore, in honour of the Christmas spirit, we have rounded up the perfect gifts to treat yo self with this season.
Colourpop Princess Collection
2. Snakeskin Watch
3. Christmas Wish Candle
4. Sherpa Throw Blanket
5. Inglot 126 Lipstick (Holiday Red)
6. Kate Spade 2019 Planner
7. Red Roll Neck Jumper
8. Nokia 7.1 Smartphone
9. GHD Original IV Professional Styler
10. Harry Potter Boxed Set
11. SkinCeutical Facial
12. Black Hiking Boots
13. Dior Joy Perfume
14. Rose Gold BEATS
15. Naked Cherry Palette