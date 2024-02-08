Tish Cyrus details being ‘terrified’ when divorcing Billy Ray Cyrus

Tish Cyrus has been opening up about her divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus.

Tish made the difficult decision to separate from Billy in 2020 and filed for divorce two years later in April 2022.

As she reflects back on the tough time she went through, Tish admitted to feeling ‘terrified’ and scared that she was ‘going to be alone forever’.

The podcast host spoke to People about her and Billy’s split, and discussed her ‘psychological breakdown’.

She explained, “I'm over 50, I'll be 57 this year. And when I literally was going through my divorce and trying to make that decision of stepping out of a 30-year marriage, I was terrified mostly”.

“No, I thought I was going to be alone forever. And that was one of the times that I had the crippling breakdown of anxiety”.

“I joke about it and say I had a complete psychological breakdown. There were 30 days where I was not eating, sleeping, just felt like I was just coming out of my skin. And it was really scary”.

Tish went on to reveal that she empathises with other women in similar situations.

“I get why women are scared to leave, not only bad relationships, [but to] step into new careers and all these things. And I was literally terrified”.

She added, “I would love to just be this poster child for women our age and just be like, I promise you starting over sometimes is the best thing you can ever do. It's been great for me”.

Tish and Billy tied the knot in 1993 and share three children together- 31-year-old Miley, 29-year-old Braison and 24-year-old Noah. Billy Ray also adopted Tish's children, Brandi (36) and Trace (34), whom she had during a previous relationship.

The couple had gone through brief separations in 2010 and 2013 before divorcing in 2022.

After splitting from Billy, Tish went on to marry Prison Break star Dominic Purcell and confirmed, “We are so happy”.