‘Tis the season! We finally know when Christmas FM returns

With the year we’ve had, we could really do with some festive cheer right about now. Halloween has only just come and gone but we’re already in the Christmas spirit, ready to drown our sorrows in a jug of Baileys hot chocolate, and put Love Actually on repeat.

To help everyone feel a little bit more festive, Christmas FM, the wonderful Christmas themed radio station, will be returning to the airwaves later this month, going live on November 28.

Each year Christmas FM works with a lovely charity partner in order to raise funds for a variety of worthy causes, and this year is no different.

This year as Christmas FM marks their 14th year on the airwaves, they’ll be partnering up with the wonderful Irish charity Barnardo’s, with an aim of raising €250K to help support 5,000 children across the country.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Barnardo’s has provided essential frontline services to vulnerable children and families across Ireland, and continues to do so. That’s why Christmas FM are asking their listeners to dig deep and share a donation by texting in to the station, or by hitting the donate button on their website.

The station’s funding is raised through sponsorships — this year’s sponsors include An Post, Cadbury and Coca Cola — which means that all donations go directly to the chosen charity.

Not only do listeners get to support a worthy cause, but they also get to bask in the pure joy that comes with listening to Christmas tunes, all day every day!

So mark your calendars, folks! Sunday, November 28 is the day to start tuning into Christmas FM, and your chance to make a much appreciated donation.