Tips to get Curly Hair Without Heat: The Ultimate Guide

After reading this article, you will comfortably do away with all the curling irons in your possession. Tools that expose your hair to heat are very dangerous to your shafts as they tend to raise the cuticles off the surface thus allowing them to lose valuable moisture. The good news is you don’t need curling tools in your house to get the perfect curls. You can use the savvy tools lying around you to get that beach looks. Here a few ways to make them before you can take a coffee whip in the morning.

Pin curls

Photo credit : here

Though the process seems old fashioned, it remains to be one of the easiest ways to achieve your curls without application of heat. The basic requirement is pinning your hair all round with pins before going to bed, and you will gladly wake up looking gorgeous. The method is this simple;

Wash your hair with volumizing shampoo, and condition it. To detangle it, use a wide-toothed comb.

Squeeze out excess water with a towel.

Apply hair gel on your head. You could also use other products that make your fold your hair in position.

Separate your crown hair from the rest as you will work on it last.

If you decide to work from your side, wrap the end of your strands on your index finger and roll them up to create a loop. Hold it down with pins. Repeat this with the other sections. Lastly, work on your crown and shape it according to your desired look.

Sleep in a silk scarf and only remove the pins in the morning. Never make the mistake of blow-drying your curls as they will not only fizzy out but also remove the kinks.

Braiding

The easiest way to achieve your perfect waves is by braiding your hair when it is partially wet. If you want full waves, use French or box braids. As for this, ensure that the shafts are tightly fixed together to avoid the frizzing looks when you open your hair. Only undo the hair if completely dry. This is mostly recommended in the morning. Once you open them up, finger comb through and finish with hairspray or other products that hold your hair.

Bantu Knots

Photo credit: here

This is one of the most natural but most effective methods of getting springy curls. These knots are applicable in all hair textures. In the end, you will be lucky to get some well-defined curls with a calming frizz. After washing and conditioning your hair, wait until your hair is 80% dry. Take a small section of your hair, apply hair gel on it and twist it around itself until it makes a twisted bun that resembles a rope. Secure the knot with bobbly pins. Repeat this until you’re your hair is all knotted up.

Ensure that you sleep in a shower cap to retain the moisture. In the morning, undo all the curls one by one. Finger comb them through and finish with hairspray to hold them.

Paper towel method

The other alternative to achieve your springy curls is by using paper towel roll instead of the conventional heat rollers. The first step is dampening your hair by the use of a water spray or a quick wash. Take a few inches of your hair and roll them around the middle of the paper towel. Roll it upwards towards your scalp. To ensure that it is well-secured, tie down the paper towel. Sleep in your rolls until the next day when you undo them. Finger comb them and finish with hair spray to hold the curls together.

Twist buns

Photo credit: here

In this style, you may decide to wash your hair with a volumizing shampoo. After this, part your hair into two and work on each section at a time. Make a pigtail of the first part and twist it until it resembles a rope. Ensure that you wrap the rope around itself to make a bun. Secure it with pins. Repeat the process on the other section of undone hair. Once your hair is dehydrated, you can undo the twists by running through your fingers. The finish ought to be a sea-salt spray for more volume.

You don’t have to subject your hair to more heat from now onwards. Head will not only damage your hair but consume most of your time. With these methods, you can achieve your curls that last for about 2 or 3 days.