Tipperary community in shock as 15-year-old girl dies in collision

A Tipperary community has been plunged into shock today, following the death of a 15-year-old girl.

At around 6:45pm yesterday evening (February 15), Gardaí in Nenagh and emergency services were called to a two-car collision on the R503 at Rearcross.

A 15-year-old girl, who was a passenger in one of the cars, was tragically pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. Her body was later removed to the mortuary at Limerick University Hospital, where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The three other occupants of the car she was in (a male in his 20s, a female in her 20s, and another female in her mid-teens) were later transported to hospital.

The driver of the second car, an adult female, was also moved by ambulance to Limerick University Hospital. All of the patients are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

The R503 at Rearcross is currently closed, as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carry out an examination. Local traffic diversions are in place.

It is believed that the girl who lost her life had recently moved from Thurles to the Holycross area. Speaking to the press, Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill, who lives in Thurles, expressed the community’s devastation.

“Unfortunately, Tipperary has experienced more than its fair level of tragedies in the last 12 months, and this is another one where a young life is lost,” Deputy Cahill noted.

“There’s a young girl, in the prime of her life, and a family in deep mourning today. Deepest sympathies to the family and I hope all the other four injured make a full recovery,” he continued.

“For a young life to be lost like, just 15 years old, it’s tragic. We’re only into the New Year and this isn’t a good start,” he added.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the crash, including those with camera and dashcam footage, to come forward to them.

Anyone who has any information is being asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station at 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.