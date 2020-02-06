Time to get away? Here are 8 luxurious breaks for your Valentine

The Europe Hotel & Resort, Co. Kerry

The luxurious five-star Europe Hotel & Resort is excited to reopen for the season on February 6, just in time for Valentine’s Day. The hotel’s idyllic setting overlooking the stunning Lakes of Killarney and framed by the picturesque McGillycuddy Reeks is the perfect location for a romantic break. Take advantage of the special Thursday night offer with one night’s stay in a Golfside or Lakeview Room with spacious balcony, a delicious á la carte dinner for two in the stunning Brasserie Restaurant as well as a beautiful hot & cold buffet breakfast the following morning in the Panorama Restaurant.

All guests enjoy complimentary access to the Active Level of ESPA at the Europe which includes 20m lap pool, indoor and outdoor vitality pool, thermal suites and relaxation areas. Price from €350 for 2 Pax sharing. Book here.

The K Club, Co. Kildare

This Valentine’s Day follow the sweeping drive through lush countryside to The K Club, where you’ll be greeted with Champagne and chocolates on arrival. Check in to your spacious and luxurious room, with a complimentary upgrade, and spend some time exploring this magnificent estate. With an award-winning spa, a selection of attractive bars and restaurants to enjoy, My Lovely Valentine at The K Club includes one or two nights’ luxurious accommodation, full Irish breakfast in the River Room restaurant, a four-course dinner in the Byerley Turk on one evening.

Champagne and chocolates on arrival and a complimentary room upgrade, and is available from €190 per person sharing. Book here.

The Shelbourne Hotel, Stephen’s Green, Co. Dublin

Everyone knows The Shelbourne is the place to go to mark a special occasion. If you book a romantic overnight stay in one of their stunning Heritage suites on 28, 29 of February or March 1, you will get a second magical night’s stay complimentary. Also included is a rose petal turndown, a complimentary lavish breakfast in The Saddle Room, and a delicious bottle of Champagne on arrival.

In the heart of Dublin city, you will be perfectly placed for the most romantic of breaks with your loved one – enjoy a stroll hand-in-hand around St Stephen’s Green, browse the sparkling shops of Grafton Street (perhaps even the most sparkling of all, as some of Ireland’s most beautiful jewellers are a mere short walk away!), indulge in some pampering in The Shelbourne Spa or a delicious dinner in The Saddle Room restaurant. This magical offer is only available on 28, 29 of February and March 1, 2020. Suite prices from €550 per person sharing subject to availability at time of booking. Book here.

Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa, Co. Cork

It’s all about candle-light, moon-light, twinkling diamonds and glowing gold this Valentine’s at Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa. Light up your love in the stunning setting of Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa overlooking the wild waves of the Atlantic Ocean and beautiful beach of Inchydoney, which makes the perfect romantic backdrop in itself for your Valentine’s break, and the hotel have added in plenty of extras to ensure an unforgettable getaway: two nights in a beautiful guestroom with your own private balcony with sea views; a candlelit dinner in The Gulfstream Restaurant overlooking Inchydoney beach; a Diamond and Gold Skin Revival Facial for the ladies and a Sensual Elemis Back Massage for the gents as well as Afternoon Tea for two.

This two-night break costs from €345 per person sharing. There’s plenty more to do in the hotel – snuggle up in the lounge with a drink in front of the glowing fire, take a moonlit beach walk hand-in-hand, or enjoy a swim in the heated seawater pool and allow the jets and bubbles to massage your muscles. Book here.

The Lodge at Ashford, Co. Mayo

Spoil your loved one this February with a romantic getaway to The Lodge at Ashford Castle. Allow your love to blossom at The Lodge as you relax and unwind together in the peaceful surroundings of the Ashford Estate with stunning views of Lough Corrib right on your doorstep. Love at The Lodge includes a two-night stay with breakfast each morning, romantic 3-course dinner for two in Wilde’s, romantic movie with popcorn, snacks and Valentine’s cocktail delivered to your room and complimentary green fees for the Estate’s 9-hole golf course. Available from 13 -15 February from €550 per couple. Book here.

Faithlegg House, Co. Waterford

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to spoil that special someone in your life and what better way to say ‘I love you’ than spending quality time together. So, pack your bags and head to Waterford, as romance is the order of the day at Faithlegg with their Manor House Memories offer. This romantic getaway includes an overnight stay with breakfast with a candle-lit dinner for two in the 2 AA Rosette award-winning Roseville Rooms Restaurant with complimentary bubbly to celebrate your love! Manor House Memories starts from €225 per couple. Book here.

Muckross Park Hotel & Spa, Co. Kerry

A fairy-tale getaway in the heart of Killarney National Park is the perfect way to spend Valentine’s Day with your love this February. This two-night package includes a romantic jaunting car trip around Killarney National Park and a five-course dinner in the award winning Yew Tree Restaurant with a complimentary glass of bubbles and a live violinist will ensure the Valentine’s mood is set as you dine by candlelight.

You can also indulge in some well-deserved pampering with complimentary access to the vitality area in The Spa at Muckross and a 60-minute spa treatment per person including a Vitamin C & Papaya Facial or Signature Full Body Massage. Find love on the lakes at the five-star Muckross Park Hotel & Spa this Valentine’s day and enjoy a Valentine’s Escape from from €377.50 per person for a 2-night stay. Book here.

Clontarf Castle Hotel, Co. Dublin

Honour Saint Valentine this year with the ultimate romantic gesture and whisk your loved one away to a 12th century castle, just 10 minutes from Dublin City Centre. Let the fairy-tale begin as you wander up the leafy avenue to catch your first glimpse of the impressive façade, continue through the dramatic atrium lobby and step into the magical world of Clontarf Castle Hotel. Chilled champagne and decadent chocolates await you in your room on arrival.

At your leisure take the time to follow the impressive art trail, uncovering a series of intriguing pieces as you stroll through the open and hidden areas of the hotel, afterwards discuss your favourite pieces over a glass of wine or perhaps try the wonderful Fusion Afternoon Tea experience, in the evening relax with your loved one over dinner in the double AA Rosette winning Fahrenheit Restaurant. This Art Lovers package is available from €240 per person sharing (minimum 2-night stay required) and includes bed and breakfast, with one dinner on the night of your choice in the Fahrenheit Restaurant, chilled champagne and handmade chocolates on arrival. Prior booking and reservations are essential. Book here.