Time to binge! All the new shows & movies coming to Netflix this June

It’s Friday at last and we’ve made through another whopper of a week. To celebrate, frankly, all we want to do is sit back with a bowl full of salty and sweet snacks, stick on the telly and lose ourselves in a few hours of mindless entertainment.

If this sounds like your dream night in, then you’re in luck! Netflix have just announced a whopper list of new shows and movies which will be landing on the streaming service next month, to keep us company on these cool summer nights.

Here’s the rundown on exactly what Netflix has in store for us this June.

TV Shows

Floor Is Lava: Season 2 – coming 03/06/2022

The obstacles have changed but don't worry — the floor is just as red and bubbly as you remember. New this season: a very slippery volcano.

First Kill – coming 10/06/2022

Falling in love is tricky for teens Juliette and Calliope: One's a vampire, the other's a vampire hunter — and both are ready to make their first kill.

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend – coming 15/06/2022

Rising food stars face off with Iron Chef icons – Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Marcus Samuelsson, Ming Tsai and Gabriela Cámara. Only the very best goes to the battle royale finale to win the gold knife and Iron Chef Legend title. Alton Brown and Kristen Kish host with Mark Dacascos as The Chairman.

God's Favourite Idiot – coming 15/06/2022

Starring Melissa McCarthy and Ben Flacone, in God’s Favourite Idiot, mid-level tech support employee Clark Thompson finds love with co-worker Amily Luck at exactly the same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God. Also, there’s roller skating, a lake of fire and an impending apocalypse. Plus, there's an epic Gilmore Girls reunion as McCarthy is reunited with her former co-star Yanic Truesdale, aka, Dragonfly Inn's Michel Gerard.

Love & Anarchy: Season 2 – coming 16/06/2022

After receiving heart-breaking news, Sofie's reluctance to deal with her grief sends her life, career and relationship with Max into a tailspin.

Snowflake Mountain – coming 22/06/2022

This new reality show takes a bunch of clueless "kidults" who aren’t yet living to their full potential and puts them through their paces at a wilderness survival retreat to try and kickstart them into standing on their own two feet. There’s no running water, no parents to wait on them, and, worst of all, no Wi-Fi.

The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 – coming 22/06/2022

The Emmy-nominated series about a dysfunctional family of superheroes returns for a new action-packed season. Back at the Academy, the Umbrellas clash with a new squad of Hargreeves siblings as a mysterious force begins to wreak havoc on the city.

Man Vs Bee – coming 24/06/2022

Renowned actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson plays a new character in this riotous comedy. When lovable, but bumbling, dad Trevor lands a new job as a housesitter, his first assignment is a luxurious mansion filled with priceless artwork, classic cars and an adorable dog called Cupcake. But when a bee lands on the scene, can Trevor keep everything under control, or will their raucous rivalry just lead to increasingly disastrous consequences? And what irreparable damage will be done in the process? See the chaos unfold in this watch-together zippy comedy series of short-sized episodes.

Films

Hustle – coming 08/06/2022

When a down-on-his-luck basketball scout (Adam Sandler) finds a potential superstar in Spain, he sets out to prove they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA.

Collision – coming 16/06/2022

Over the course of one fateful day, a corrupt businessman and his socialite wife race to save their daughter from a notorious crime lord.

Spiderhead – coming 17/06/2022

In the near future, two convicts confront their pasts in a facility run by a visionary who gives them emotion-altering drugs. Starring Chris Hemsworth.

Love & Gelato – coming 22/06/2022

Lina makes a promise to her sick mother that she'll spend the summer before college in Rome, where she falls for the city, the people — and the gelato.

Comedy Specials

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill – coming 06/06/2022

Bill Burr Presents: Friends Who Kill, a showcase featuring stand-ups curated by Burr. Featuring: Michelle Wolf, Jimmy Carr, Steph Tole Images v, Joe Bartnick, Jeff Ross, Dave Attell, Ian Edwards,Dean Delray, Jessica Kirson, Ronny Chieng.

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration – coming 09/06/2022

Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration is the largest-ever gathering of LGBTQ+ comics. The historic celebration featured some of the best in LGBTQ+ comedy legends, and emerging talent hosted by Billy Eichner. Highlights included icon Ani DiFranco introducing Margaret Cho, Sarah Paulson and lots more.

Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory – coming 11/06/2022

Amy Schumer's Parental Advisory, a showcase featuring stand-ups curated by Schumer. Featuring Lil Rel Howery, Chris Distefano, Christina P, Ron Funches , Rachel Feinstein, Jaye McBride

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends – coming 13/06/2022

Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends, a multi-comic special hosted and curated by Davidson. Featuring Giulio Gallarotti, Neko White , Carly Aquilino, Joey Gay, Derek Gaines , Jordan Rock , Dave Sirus

Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live – coming 14/06/2022

Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live, Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda introduce an all-female lineup of comedians. Featuring Michelle Buteau, Cristela Alonzo, Margaret Cho, Heather McMahan, Tracey Ashley, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, Iliza Shlesinger

Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special – coming 16/06/2022

Snoop Dogg’s F*cn Around Comedy Special, original comedy from Snoop, along with sets from legendary black comedians performing at the festival.