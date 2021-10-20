Tilly Ramsay responds to radio presenter’s vile body shaming comments

Tilly Ramsay, the daughter of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, has been an absolute joy to watch on this year’s season of Strictly Come Dancing.

She excelled in her week one waltz and her charleston brought her dad Gordon to tears. However, it would appear that not everybody is impressed by her dance skills, as LBC radio presenter Steve Allen slammed the 19-year-old live on radio for being boring and ‘chubby’.

“Tilly Ramsay is on Celebrity Masterchef Australia — is she?” Steve wondered, adding, “Well she can’t blumin’ well dance, I’m bored with her already!”

“She’s a chubby little thing, isn’t she? Have you noticed? Probably her dad’s cooking I should imagine,” 67-year-old Steve brutally commented.

Body shaming someone, or making negative comments about someone’s appearance is highly inappropriate, harmful and quite frankly, lazy. It could also have lasting negative effects on the recipient for years to come.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday morning, Tilly responded to Steve’s cruel remarks, imploring people to think before they speak and to always be kind.

“I try not to read and listen to comments and negativity however recently being called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far,” Tilly bravely wrote.

“Steve please feel free to voice your opinions, however, I draw the line at commenting on my appearance. It’s such a shame that someone is trying to make such a positive experience negative.”

“This isn’t the first and definitely won’t be the last comment made about my appearance and I accept that and I’m learning to accept myself.”

“But please remember that words can hurt and at the end of the day I am only 19 and I’m so grateful for all the amazing opportunities I have been able to take part in and I understand that being in the public eye obviously comes with it’s own repercussions and I’ve been aware of this from a young age.”

“However, I won’t tolerate people that think it’s okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone’s weight and appearance.” Love Tilly xx,” she concluded.

Since sharing this shocking radio clip and her response, Tilly’s social media page has been flooded with comments of outrage, love and support from her fellow Strictly Come Dancing stars.

Former Bake Off winner John Waite encouragingly wrote, “He’s a piece of old sandpaper love, worn and used and has nothing to offer the world. And his viscous scratching has only left you polished and more fabulous. Love you.”

Strictly professional dancer Dianne Buswell lovingly commented, “Tilly you’re a beauty inside and out. I think you’re so brave to speak up about this – perfectly said. I hope people learn from this. Just know that we all support you and think you’re wonderful xxxx.”

“What on earth?” Strictly dancer Oti Mabuse exclaimed, adding, “Love you @tillyramsay some people just have no regard for others.”

Loose Women panellist Judi Love commented, “Omggg I am fuming!!! How dare he come for you!! You are so beautiful, as a person with a damn gorgeous body!!!”

Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse said, “I can’t believe it how everyone is doing their best to put a show together and working so hard!! Which means everyone must live with this abuse!! It’s a shame!!! @tillyramsay you are 100% correct in speaking up for yourself! This is body shaming on a young girl! Shameful!!!!! #bekind is not enough here! She deserves a genuine apology!”

“Tilly this is so disgusting and I’m so sorry that this happened to you,” commented body positive influencer, Alex Light, adding, “What a vile man and I hope he faces some sort of consequences for this. Sending lots of love.”

I’m A Celeb winner Giovanna Fletcher wrote, “I just gasped so loudly at his comments. There are many words to use for however he is irrelevant and not worth it. YOU are sunshine. YOU are welcoming, bubbly, un, kind, sweet and endearing. YOU are beautiful from your head to your toes and the inside out. Keep doing you! Xxxx.”