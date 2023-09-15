TikToker joining line-up for Stand Up To Cancer’s Don’t Look Down

The line-up of the new Channel 4 show Don’t Look Down for Stand Up To Cancer has been announced.

There are plenty of famous faces joining the cast of the programme, which has been dubbed ‘TV’s scariest challenge show’.

The celebs on the team have unfortunately all been touched by cancer and are hoping to raise a substantial sum for Stand Up To Cancer.

With Paddy McGuinnes as host and team leader, the stars taking part are TikTok star GK Barry, Love Island finalist Chris Hughes, soap legend Beverley Callard, footballer Anton Ferdinand and Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt.

Also taking part in training for the ‘most vertigo-inducing high wire walk imaginable’ is sports presenter and French football icon David Ginola, adventurer and motoring expert Charley Boorman, content creator and comedian Fats Timbo and Olympic champion cyclist Victoria Pendleton.

Channel 4 have revealed details of the upcoming show by explaining, “They are currently undertaking a summer training camp in the Austrian Alps, tutored by the world’s foremost experts in high wire walking”.

The celebrities are also being coached to conquer their worst fears as they face a series of physically and mentally demanding training exercises and tasks that have been designed to completely transform them.

While speaking about the famous faces on the team, Paddy admitted, “This team is outstanding. Everyone has come together and is giving their all at our training camp in the Austrian Alps”.

“I’m not sure if we’re quite ready to tackle the high wire, but we’re definitely going to give it our best shot”.

Don’t Look Down promises to be an ‘emotional journey as they attempt to overcome their individual anxieties whilst reflecting on the impact cancer has had on their lives’.

Once they finish training, Paddy will lead the team as they tackle something that's never been attempted before in a final secret challenge that hasn’t been revealed yet.

Don’t Look Down will consist of five 60 minute episodes in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.