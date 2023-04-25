Tickets on-sale for the Otherside Festival 2023 Rock Farm this July

The Otherside Music Festival returns to the incredible setting of Rock Farm in Slane Co. Meath from July 7th – 9th. A host of new artists will join the already eclectic lineup from electronic to pop and soul to rave. Introducing the comedy lineup at the Craic Den Comedy Club followed by some late-night antics at the Beneath The Trees Stage.

Kicking off with the brand new artists added to the bill, we’ll be joined by Fatima Yamaha, the Dutch electronic artist and producer who returns to Ireland to play in Slane this July, in surroundings fit for one of his atmospheric sonic sets. Internationally acclaimed Wexford-London soul singer/rapper Maverick Sabre released his fourth album, ‘Don't Forget To Look Up’, in early 2022. Showcasing his powerful lyrics, smooth melodies and unmistakable voice this will be one set you don’t want to miss.

CMAT



When it comes to rave culture there aren’t many artists out there who are as passionate and dedicated as Enzo Siragusa. The Londoner is the mastermind behind one of the capital’s most infamous party brands, Fuse. His roots lie in jungle and drum'n'bass, while drawing influence from the London ‘90s rave culture that heavily influenced him. North Carolina-born and bred singer-songwriter Indigo De Souza has an indie rock sound at the core with powerful vocals and raw intimate lyrics. Her brand new album ‘All of This Will End’ is released this week, we can’t wait to see her in action at Rock Farm. Check out her latest single 'You Can Be Mean'.

Bombay Bicycle Club



Masters of catchy pop riffs from Kilkenny electronic indie-pop duo 49th & Main continue their ascent making waves internationally, amassing millions of streams, and appearing as Spotify’s Radar cover stars. Followed closely by the equally talented Somebody’s Child who amassed legions of listeners with his raspy vocals on break-out track ‘Jungle’ to the indie belter 'We Could Start A War' taken from his debut album.

Maya Jane Cole



They will be joining an already super sweet lineup including Bombay Bicycle Club, pop megastar CMAT, Aaron Jerome aka SBTRKT, Australian four-piece and portable party Confidence Man, Danish techno maestro Kölsch, queen of the electronic underground Maya Jane Coles, cinematic sounds from soft rock project Tommy Lefroy, and Glaswegian DJ Lauren Andrew aka La La.

The gorgeous site on Rock Farm sits in the shadow of the famous Slane Castle, a mere 40-minute drive from Dublin on the banks of the River Boyne and nestled beneath a canopy of native forests. RISE Nordic Spa will return once again to the idyllic setting to bring their grounded, restorative wellness program to the festival. Chill out with a wood-fired hot tub or Nordic-style sauna, morning yoga sessions, a full wellness retreat awaits.

Accommodation options include the general campsite or boutique upgrades from beautifully kitted-out Yurts to pre-pitched tents. The best of the Boyne Valley local food traders will be onsite with tasty fare alongside the fully-seated bookable Zhug Banquet, bringing the finest selection of North African and Middle Eastern style cuisine and a host of pop-up bars will be stocked with refreshing cocktails, delicious wines, and ice-cold draught beers.

For more information click here.