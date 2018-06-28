Ticketmaster issues warning following major security breach

Ticketmaster have announced a possible security breach on their website.

As a result, a potential 40,000 customers could have had their personal information and credit card details stolen.

The ticket provider says the malicious software was found on a customer support product which was hosted by an external third-party supplier on the June 23.

We have created a dedicated website about the recent data security incident, please go to https://t.co/zzETGohwuE — Ticketmaster UK (@TicketmasterUK) June 27, 2018

Ticketmaster issued emails to customers and informed them that anyone who attempted to purchase or bought tickets on the site between February and June of this year, could have been affected.

Furthermore, international customers who purchased, or attempted to purchase, tickets between September 2017 and June 23 of this year, could potentially be impacted.

In light of the situation, the company advised their customers to keep an eye on their accounts:

"We recommend that you monitor your account statements for evidence of fraud or identity theft. If you are concerned or notice any suspicious activity on your account, you should contact your bank(s) and any credit card companies."

Ticketmaster are working with relevant authorities, as well as credit card companies and banks.

They have set up a dedicated website to keep customers up-to-date with the possible breach.