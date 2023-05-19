Three teenagers arrested following attack on Navan boy

Three teenagers have been arrested following an attack on a 14-year-old boy in Navan.

Gardaí are continuing their investigation into the assault of a teenage boy which occurred in Navan on Monday, May 15 2023.

The young boy was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda and had to receive medical treatment for serious facial injuries.

Gardaí have now confirmed that three male juvenile teens were arrested earlier today in the Navan area for alleged offences under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1999.

All three of the boys are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda Stations in the Meath Region.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to the victim and the victim’s family as they continue their work to support him.

An Garda Síochána have said they are aware of a video circulating on social media of this incident and have asked the public to refrain from sharing the clip out of respect for the victim.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to any person with information on the assault to contact Navan Garda Station at 046 9079930, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.