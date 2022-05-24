Three skincare ingredients you should be using everyday

It’s so important to look after your skin all year-round, especially coming up to summer when the sun can sometimes do more damage than good by causing fine lines and wrinkles and drying out the skin. This is why keeping on top of your skincare should be part of your everyday routine.

It can be hard to know where to start when it comes to knowing what skincare products to invest in that will actually benefit your skin and not cost an arm and a leg. This is why we’ve listed our top three ingredients that you should be using everyday to give you a youthful glow, prevent the signs of ageing and keep your skin hydrated. Check them out below!

Vitamin C

Vitamin C has been getting more popular in recent times due to its many beneficial properties. It is great for brightening the skin and helps with hyperpigmentation. It also helps to protect from the damage of pollution and stress.

While it helps with the production of collagen in the skin, it can prevent signs of ageing, therefore leaving you with youthful looking skin.

Vitamin C can be found in moisturisers or serums and when applied to a clean face, will give your skin a glow to last all day.

Retinol

Retinol has been becoming more trendy in the skincare world for its many positive effects on the skin. Some synthetic retinols have been found to be harsh on the skin and it is advised to build up the amount of retinol you use over time.

With Jo Browne Daily Hydrating Moisturiser you don’t need to do that and can dive straight in to give your skincare routine a glow-up. This moisturiser is made with Bakuchiol which is a gentle plant-based retinol that won’t cause irritation or dryness.

Jo Browne’s Daily Hydrating Moisturiser contains natural and organic oils including the Jo Signature Blend, which consists of Bergamot, Neroli, Palmarose and rosemary to destress, calm the mind, uplift and brighten your mood, reduce anxiety and helps to reduce anger. These pure essential oils will add that luxury feel to your skincare.

It also includes Safflower oil, known for its anti-inflammatory properties and organic Rosehip oil to help hydrate and restore elasticity.

This plant-based retinol works in the same way synthetic vitamin A- derived retinol does by helping to speed-up cell turnover and exfoliate the skin. It supports elastin and collagen production and smooths the appearance of existing lines and wrinkles while minimising new ones.

Plant-oil powered retinol helps to shrink and fade the appearance of dark spots, blemishes, acne scars, sun spots and redness.

Jo Browne Daily Hydrating Moisturiser should be used day and night on clean skin and also when you think your skin needs an extra boost like after swimming, washing or in drying conditions, for example.The lightweight cream is silky and absorbs quickly so your pores won’t be clogged.

In summer, extra moisture-boosting formulas are essential to keep the skin hydrated and to protect from damaging pollution, which is why the Jo Browne Daily Hydrating Moisturiser is great to apply under the Jo Browne award-winning facial serum for an additional regenerative anti-ageing effect.

The Jo Browne Daily Hydrating Moisturiser is available online and in good pharmacies, Arnotts, Brown Thomas, Kilkenny Design and Meadows and Byrne. You can also pick up the Jo Browne serum online for €48.

Hyaluronic Acid

Hyaluronic acid has many benefits for the skin when used daily. They include anti-aging, as well as anti-wrinkle properties, and it is very hydrating on the skin.

If you find your skin gets dry easily, get your hands on hyaluronic acid to prevent dryness and lock in moisture. It has also been known to reduce redness and can soothe irritated skin. It even has healing benefits so when applied to wounds, it can help them to heal.

When your skin is hydrated, it has a plump look, which increases the appearance of a youthful complexion. With supple skin, your face will look and feel smoother.